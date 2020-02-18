Habitat Live/Work / DFJ Architects

+ 10

Text description provided by the architects. Live/Work’s intention is to provide a new building prototype, featuring basic, but good-quality housing with articulated workspaces. The prevalence of self-employment in Byron Shire and absence of affordable housing often sees people living illegally in mezzanines over their businesses in industrial units.

One of the instigating factors in the development of Habitat was the desire to provide a smarter version of this functional set-up, with better design, amenity and quality of life. The Live/Work precinct sees 24 residences with workspaces set over two levels. A 60 square-metre commercial space on the ground floor has its own bathroom and kitchenette.

Above, sits an 80 square-metre one-bedroom apartment with independent access, featuring open-plan living and north-facing deck. The downstairs space can be used for retail, office or creative industries workshops, activating the public domain and providing interest at street level.