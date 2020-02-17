Habitat Recreation Centre / DFJ Architects

+ 13

Lead Architects: Dominic Finlay-Jones. Fraser Williams-Martin

Civil & Structural Engineering: Ardill Payne & Partners

Landscape: Alex Petersons ‘InRock Landscaping’

Electrical/Hydraulic/Mechanical Engineers: MDA Consulting Engineers

Builder: AG Corp

Planning: Planners North

Text description provided by the architects. Freed from its more utilitarian surroundings, Habitat Recreation’s floating translucent roof beckons visitors to explore under its sculptural wings.

Provided free of charge for use by residents and tenants, it offers daily opportunities to relax, meet neighbours and build community. It features a grassed area, 25-metre lap pool, kids pool, showers, toilets, change rooms, barbecues, ping pong tables, lockable bike storage and edible gardens.

Toilets and change rooms are a covered outdoor area clustered around a central corridor, eliminating the need for mechanical ventilation or daytime lighting by providing ample amounts of daylight and fresh air.

Rainwater feeds the pool and amenities, while Habitat’s embodied energy network powers the hot water and lights.