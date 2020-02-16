World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. Yasu House / Hearth Architects

Yasu House / Hearth Architects

Save this project
Yasu House / Hearth Architects

© Yuta Yamada © Yuta Yamada © Yuta Yamada © Yuta Yamada + 27

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Houses Interiors
Japan
  • Architect In Charge: Yoshitaka Kuga
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Yuta Yamada
© Yuta Yamada

Text description provided by the architects. The lot is located in an old residential quarter at the foot of mountains named “Ohmi-fuji”.The house is between a park and a river.Therefore, I took advantage of the great view.In particular, all windows are located in north and south which is good view.I made much account of a space with foliage.

Save this picture!
© Yuta Yamada
© Yuta Yamada
Save this picture!
Ground and first floor plans
Ground and first floor plans
Save this picture!
© Yuta Yamada
© Yuta Yamada

I arranged the living room and the kitchen, which are main spaces in a house, in the good view upstairs.There is a large opening window in the spaces so we can let in light and wind.And there is a tunnel-shaped balcony in upstairs, and I could make a buffer zone which is integrated with the living room, the dining room and the kitchen.I tried to generate diversity in life.

Save this picture!
© Yuta Yamada
© Yuta Yamada
Save this picture!
© Yuta Yamada
© Yuta Yamada
Save this picture!
Elevations
Elevations
Save this picture!
© Yuta Yamada
© Yuta Yamada

I set up openings in all ends of lines of flow for housework.There are walls or plantations which can become eye-stop in the spaces.I tried to make the light shading, the expanse and the abundance of spaces.I believe that the clients can enjoy the change in four seasons and time from their own room because I took nature well.

Save this picture!
© Yuta Yamada
© Yuta Yamada

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Hearth Architects
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Japan
Cite: "Yasu House / Hearth Architects" 16 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/933798/yasu-house-hearth-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream