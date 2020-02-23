World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. VA House / BAC Barrio Arquitectura Ciudad

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

VA House / BAC Barrio Arquitectura Ciudad

Save this project
VA House / BAC Barrio Arquitectura Ciudad

© César Béjar © César Béjar © César Béjar © César Béjar + 20

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses, Renovation, Houses Interiors
Zapopan, Mexico
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 3929.0 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2017
  • Photographs Photographs: César Béjar
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: CREST, Comex, Firenze, Helvex
  • Lead Architects: Luis Manuel Ochoa, Juan Carlos Ramos
  • Team: Rubén Luna, Luis Chávez, Omar Murillo, Tania Chávez.
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© César Béjar
© César Béjar

Text description provided by the architects. The proposal seize and multiplies the distribution of the existing building, frees walls to generate spatial fluidity and unify the premises programme. "The encounter" is the key characteristic of this single-family home project for a couple with two daughters.

Save this picture!
© César Béjar
© César Béjar
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
© César Béjar
© César Béjar

On plan the connection between interior and exterior is achieved through a simple materials palette, the entrance hall goes into the dining room and from the patio the slate stone comes in to form part of the living room furniture. In section the house is organized around a triple-height central space wrapped by the run of the staircase.

Save this picture!
© César Béjar
© César Béjar

Something fundamental in BAC projects is the use of the rooftops as an essential part of the design. In this one, in addition to the extension of the volume to be used as paint workshop, the levels set shape a couple of terraces that are integrated by using the hexagon as a module in different materials.

Save this picture!
© César Béjar
© César Béjar
Save this picture!
Sections
Sections
Save this picture!
© César Béjar
© César Béjar

To the outside a sober as well as discreet façade leaves merely at sight the simple reading of volumes and materials.

Save this picture!
© César Béjar
© César Béjar

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
BAC Barrio Arquitectura Ciudad
Office

Products

Concrete Brick

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Renovation Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Mexico
Cite: "VA House / BAC Barrio Arquitectura Ciudad" [Casa VA / BAC Barrio Arquitectura Ciudad] 23 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/933764/va-house-bac-barrio-arquitectura-ciudad/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream