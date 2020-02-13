World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Winery
  4. France
  5. Delas Frères Winery / Carl Fredrik Svenstedt Architecte

Delas Frères Winery / Carl Fredrik Svenstedt Architecte

Save this project
Delas Frères Winery / Carl Fredrik Svenstedt Architecte

© Dan Glasser © Dan Glasser © Dan Glasser © Dan Glasser + 31

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Winery
Tain-l'Hermitage, France
  • Design Team: Carl Fredrik Svenstedt, Boris Lefevre, Pauline Seguin, Thomas Dauphant, Marion Autuori, Benoit- Joseph Grange 
  • Clients: Champagne Deutz, Delas Frères
  • Structural Engineering: Becamel Mallard
  • Curved Stone Wall: Atelier Graindorge and Stono
  • Thermal: MAYA
  • Landscape: Mélanie Drevet, Christophe Ponceau
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Dan Glasser
© Dan Glasser

Text description provided by the architects. The terraced hills above Tain l’Hermitage have been cultivated since Roman times and are reputed for some of the best wine along the Rhone Valley. Delas Frères was determined to renovate a historic, centrally located property, investing in their past, despite the challenges of wine harvesting in an urban context.

Save this picture!
© Dan Glasser
© Dan Glasser

Using solid, structural stone, the new wine cellar and shop become walls framing a renovated manor house and its garden. The stone relates to the site, while the thermally inert, porous walls create ideal conditions for wine. Ramps within the winery allow visitors to discover the wine process within an efficient interior and lead to views of the hills from a roof terrace, and down to the bottle cellar under the manor house. Sunlight enters the visitors’ gallery through a continuous skylight, the undulating wall serving as a light reflector for the tank and barrel halls, where direct light would be detrimental.

Save this picture!
© Dan Glasser
© Dan Glasser

The shop forms the opposing garden wall, a linear space behind shading, staggered stone pillars. An existing chestnut tree traces a bite out of the wall, under which one finds the shaded, glazed entrance of the shop. The existing mansion affirms itself as the central element of the garden and is renovated as a guest house, linked to the winery. It has a restaurant and tasting rooms, bedrooms overlooking the garden and a cellar for the historic bottle collection.

Save this picture!
© Dan Glasser
© Dan Glasser
Save this picture!
Detail section
Detail section
Save this picture!
© Dan Glasser
© Dan Glasser

This winery is built to be touched. The structural façades are made of load bearing, fifty-centimetre-thick Estaillade stone from down the river. The tender, relatively light sandstone is ideally adapted to massive stone construction, being workable and best in thick structural blocks. The main, undulating wall is eighty metres long and seven metres high, with a geometrically stable, structural form. The wall is made from blocks individually carved by robot, which are post-tensioned to the foundations and bonded horizontally using stainless steel cables. Intelligent machining reduces waste, while the resulting gravel is reused to pave the garden. Despite the unique technicity of the wall, the blocks are mounted traditionally by a two-man father and son team of stonemasons. 

Save this picture!
© Dan Glasser
© Dan Glasser

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: 26600 Tain-l'Hermitage, France

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Carl Fredrik Svenstedt Architecte
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Industrial Architecture Winery France
Cite: "Delas Frères Winery / Carl Fredrik Svenstedt Architecte" 13 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/933696/delas-freres-winery-carl-fredrik-svenstedt-architecte/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream