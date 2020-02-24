La Palometa House / sanahuja&partners

+ 21

Houses • Sierra Engarcerán, Spain Architects: sanahuja&partners

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 432.0 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2015

Photographs Photographs: Joan Guillamat

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Vibia Autodesk, Lumion , NAOMI, Roca , Royal Botania, Tres

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Text description provided by the architects. This is a detached single-family home located in an enviably scenic enclave in the Plana Alta district of the interior of Castellón. The owners, a foreign couple, wanted a home that could be integrated into its natural environment, adapting to the natural topography of the land, and taking advantage of the existing mountainside terraces. On the other hand, they wanted it to be fully self-sufficient with minimum energy consumption.

Since it is a seasonal home, one fundamental premise was the security issue, for which iron lattices were designed, fixed in some cases and mobile in others, becoming one of the singularities of this house, along with the stone masonry walls. These two elements, together with the COR-TEN steel, proudly characterise this place. The house comprises three modules, two for living spaces and the third for a garage-barbecue. The house programme was developed on one single floor, with a module for the day area, including living room and kitchen, with a guest toilet and ironing room, and a night module with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and a suite with bathroom and dressing room.

As regards the materials for the home, there was a preference for noble materials that would be typical of buildings in the surroundings, but at the same time a more contemporary touch was required, so these were combined in the purest of ways. The dry stone walls, the weathering steel, the wood, the exposed concrete and the glass are the main materials of this house.