BLNT house / at26 architecture & design

BLNT house / at26 architecture & design

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Vrakuňa, Slovakia
  • Design Team: Branislav Loskot, Peter Kukučka, Jaroslav Takáč, Juraj Benko
  • Clients: Private person
  • Engineering: AT26 architects
  • Landscape: MILS
  • Collaborators: Ing.arch. Richard šranko, Ing.arch. Marian Gombarček
© Peter Čintalan

Text description provided by the architects. The story of BLNT family house began in 2015. A young family with two kids decided to move to Vrakuňa neighbourhood located on the edge of Slovak capital - Bratislava. As it is typical for this location, the site is absolutely flat and the surrounding environment is still carrying many historical connotations to its original rural context.

© Peter Čintalan
First floor plan
© Peter Čintalan

Initially after seeing the clean plot we started to organize it in a way it would benefit the clients as much as possible. Our main goal was to create a compact house with a simple volume, which is not going to stick out of the surroundings. This simple volume placed in the front of the site cuts only a reasonable portion of the garden and provides privacy from the street. The first floor includes an open space living-room united with the kitchen, guest bedroom and other functional elements. This whole semi-public living space opens up to the garden with a swimming pool. On the second floor we can find kids' bedrooms and a private master bedroom.

© Peter Čintalan

The exterior of BLNT house reflects typical local materials used on structures around for a long time. We chose white structured plaster, wooden cladding, and white bricks as a vocabulary of design language. Perforated brick walls are used as an artistic detail here, as well as a functional element providing shading and privacy with the option to look through. In the end the clients got a house with contemporary expression and a touch of local tradition which helps it blend to the already built-up area of Bratislava.

© Peter Čintalan

at26 architecture & design
