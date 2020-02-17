TGY Multi-Brand Fashion and Event Store / RAMOPRIMO

+ 17

Retail, Interior Design • Shenyang, China Interior Designers: RAMOPRIMO

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 600.0 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Marcella Campa

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Bisazza , CLX – ChongLongXin metal decoration project, Irisun, Vondom

Lead Architect: Marcella Campa, Stefano Avesani

Collaborators: Lisa Montanari, Xinyi Zhao, Ran Huo, Giacomo Squaquara

Client: The Greatest You

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. TGY is not a traditional store but a meeting place for fashion lovers, which will inspire people to talk about lifestyle, creatives to organize events and photographers to host their photo shootings. It embeds several main funtions in the same space: curated shop, flexible event area, temporary exhibition where guest designers can show their new fashion collections, a cafe’, beauty center and flower shop. The space is also meant to change throughout time offering its customers an ever-changing experience, slightly different from visit to visit.

Providing a phisical shape for this vibrant and changing program wasn’t an easy task. According to the project’s brief, design should surprise, be cozy, be fashion, be classical and be flexible at the same time, eye-catching to attract a wider audience of customers with different interests and taste.

To embrace all those needs, the main concept then is a dynamic fluid space based on the idea of movement, with a layout characterized by the popping-up of many different elements along the path.

Steel curved walls envelop the space like large folded metallic fabric. Metal has been chosen as the main material for the store for its quality to work as a neutral but reacting background. It will actively interact with each new exhibition by reflecting shapes and colors of all clothes and temporary design settings.

The floor, made of large rectangular ceramic tiles with satin metallic finishing separated by continuous square glossy steel profiles, is reflecting the widespread lighting net on ceiling adding a diffuse sense of vibrancy.

A rotating room in the entrance can serve as flexible stage for exhibiting young Chinese fashion designers. In the café area, a huge map of Shenyang city on lenticular panels will constantly change color according to the movements of viewers. An arched promenade is connecting the two main areas – the shop and the café – on the opposite sides of the store, providing a space for runway and inviting customers to reach the event space and the other functional corners.