Intangible Sound / HAS design and research

Save this picture! Intangible Sound. Image Courtesy of HAS design and research

+ 29

Design Team: Jenchieh Hung, Kulthida Songkittipakdee, Jiaqi Han

Host: Bi-City Biennale of Urbanism╱Architecture (UABB), Xichong Sub-Venue

Curator: Jing Han, Handshake 302

Constructor: Shenzhen Fengzhiyu Public Art Co., Ltd.

Client: Xichong Resort (Shenzhen Workers' Nursing Home)

More Specs

Less Specs

Save this picture! Intangible Sound provides a unique space for local people. Image © Bai Yu

Text description provided by the architects. The 2019 Bi-City Biennale of Urbanism╱Architecture (UABB) uses Urban Interactions as the theme of the exhibition, aiming to explore new possibilities for future development through time and space.

Save this picture! 4mm diameter strings connect to the site forming a unique semi-curved space. Image © Bai Yu

Save this picture! Harmony of sand dunes and steel plates (underwent anodic oxidation). Image © Bai Yu

The city of Shenzhen is also congenital with unique and diverse geographical resources, where urban residents can experience the cliffs and coasts in one day. By containing two natural sceneries in one city, it provides residents an experience of openness and freedom, with the Xichong Resort in Dapeng New District as the best example.

Save this picture! Strings prevent steel plates from deformation and function as railings. Image © Bai Yu

Save this picture! etail of Intangible Sound. Image © Bai Yu

Surrounded by mountains, the visual landscape of Xichong Resort is open to the coastline, thus making this region a vessel for observing natural changes; therefore, the focus of the design is not to build a new structure, but to create a scenery lens to present daily views.

The original site of the project is a semi-arc viewing platform, with heavy railings and cold concrete ground, blocking the interaction of people and the sea. The new construction operation emphasizes solidity and concealment with vertical lines, redefining the interface between the railings and the sea; horizontal lines enclose a smooth and clear space, creating a platform for interaction or dialogue with the ocean.

Save this picture! Steel plates isolate cluttered surroundings, strings connect vast seascapes. Image © Bai Yu

Save this picture! Viewing platform surrounded by net-like strings. Image © Bai Yu

Before entering the pavilion, visitors pass through fences of different heights and spacing, thereby perceiving the distance from the seascape, which cherishes and nurtures for the scenery. As entering the pavilion, the strings form an artistic scene through the curvilinear site; the scattered natural light, shadow, and the sound of wind together present a rhythm, providing an experience of the diversity and richness of the environment.

Save this picture! Local people exploring ways to entertain in Intangible Sound. Image Courtesy of HAS design and research

Save this picture! Children exploring ways to entertain in Intangible Sound. Image © Kintoo Photography

The design employs sturdy steel plates and delicate strings in combination with a special tensile structure. Moreover, the sand dunes and stones are used in creating an interior landscape to present the most significant regional characteristics of the Xichong—vast mountain forests and floating coastlines.