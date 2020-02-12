World
La Ghiacciaia Restaurant / MAO Architects

La Ghiacciaia Restaurant / MAO Architects

© Marco Zanta

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Restaurant
Pederobba, Italy
  • Architects: MAO Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 800.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Marco Zanta
  • Structural Design: MP PLAN Engineering S.r.l.
  • Interior Design And Works Management: MAO Architects
  • Construction Company: Gruppo Cecchin Costruzioni Edili, La Maggiò Engineering & Construction
  • Waterproofing: Mapei
  • Paving: Ideal Work Srl
  • Lighting: Viabizzuno – Reggiani Spa Illuminazione
  • Electrical System: Essepi Impianti S.r.l.
  • Plumbing: Callegari Natalino Termoidraulica S.r.l.
  • Furniture: Arredamenti Mario Moretti & Figli Srl
© Marco Zanta
© Marco Zanta

Text description provided by the architects. Immersed in the Prosecco vineyards of the Treviso area, this building is the result of a careful regeneration project: first a glacier in a villa, then a deposit of ammunition during the Great War.

© Marco Zanta
© Marco Zanta

To fit into this context, a recovery of the existing is foreseen which, together with a new intervention, amplifies it's natural specificities. The result is a balance of volumes and transparencies. Access to the building takes place through what was known as the cave: a real cave illuminated by lights on the ground that leads to the underground heart of the "brochen", an ancient icehouse from the late 1600s. The characteristic geometry of the space is visible through the two levels of glass floor. From the icebox you then go to the bunker, characterized by thick reinforced concrete walls, and then you get to the center of the new architecture.

© Marco Zanta
© Marco Zanta
Longitudinal section
Longitudinal section
© Marco Zanta
© Marco Zanta

The open kitchen joins the green courtyard. Going out there is a panoramic space on the vineyards, on which the decors elegantly develops. The interiors of "La Ghiacciaia" are the result of a careful choice of geometries and materials, in line with the DNA of this place: cement, steel, glass, Possagno clay and local stone bond in a collective harmony. The result is a space so refined in detail that it produces a thousand aesthetic references that enrich the interior and exterior of the restaurant with elegance.

© Marco Zanta
© Marco Zanta

Project location

Address: 31040 Pederobba, Treviso, Italy

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
MAO Architects
Office

Cite: "La Ghiacciaia Restaurant / MAO Architects" 12 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/933540/la-ghiacciaia-restaurant-mao-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

