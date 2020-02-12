World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Corymbia House / Paul Butterworth Architect

Corymbia House / Paul Butterworth Architect

Save this project
Corymbia House / Paul Butterworth Architect

© Christopher Frederick Jones © Christopher Frederick Jones © Christopher Frederick Jones © Christopher Frederick Jones + 18

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Point Lookout, Australia
  • Architect In Charge: Paul Butterworth
  • Design Team: Kahn Neil
  • Client: M & N Cook
  • Engineering: Bligh Tanner
  • Consultants: Brisbane Bushfire Consultants
  • Collaborators: Henderson Constructions
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Christopher Frederick Jones
© Christopher Frederick Jones

Text description provided by the architects. The brief from clients Margaret and Nick required a discrete island antidote to their family’s busy lives. A unique place to retreat to and relax on idyllic North Stradbroke Island [Minjerribah in the traditional Jandai language of the Quandamooka people or “Straddie”]. Paul Butterworth Architect delivered “Corymbia”, a robust bare-foot beach house with voluminous light-filled living spaces, comfortable reading nooks, cosy plywood-lined bedrooms and unique indoor/outdoor bathing spaces. It’s a physical and ideological retreat, an intergenerational home for gathering family and friends, celebrating cooking, bathing and creating lasting memories.

Save this picture!
© Christopher Frederick Jones
© Christopher Frederick Jones
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Christopher Frederick Jones
© Christopher Frederick Jones

The name “Corymbia” was adopted from the species of beautiful flowering tree planted by Margaret and Nick’s extended family long ago that welcomes visitors to the site. Once guests pass through the stone walled entry arbour, the new dwelling is discrete, tucked into its site in deference to the surrounding landscape. Dense planting will mature in time to eventually obscure the home completely with only the rustic stone walls to betray its presence within its suburban setting.

Save this picture!
© Christopher Frederick Jones
© Christopher Frederick Jones
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Christopher Frederick Jones
© Christopher Frederick Jones

The home features a series of large hardwood doors that slide and stack behind an external wall, to reveal a generous double-height central living deck which Paul describes as “The lungs of the house”. Traditionally mundane domestic rituals [showering, shaving, etc.] were heightened and uniquely treated to Straddie’s natural beauty via mirrored reflections and large skylights. 

Save this picture!
© Christopher Frederick Jones
© Christopher Frederick Jones

Materials, colours & textures reference the bush setting and the fibrous cement cladding of vernacular shacks in an abstracted but familiar composition. Aged tapware, subtle lighting and hardwood plywood cabinetry add a refined richness enhancing domestic rituals like cooking, bathing and washing. Corymbia was delivered under budget and was well-made by local hands to be durable and loved for generations. Local skilled labour and positive open communication between clients, architect and builder were essential to a collectively enjoyable procurement experience and the successful completion of the project.

Save this picture!
© Christopher Frederick Jones
© Christopher Frederick Jones

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Paul Butterworth Architect
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Australia
Cite: "Corymbia House / Paul Butterworth Architect" 12 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/933523/corymbia-house-paul-butterworth-architect/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream