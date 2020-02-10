YAM Restaurant / Sawadeesign Studio

+ 42

Restaurant • Thành phố Đà Lạt, Vietnam Architects: Sawadeesign Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 400.0 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Quang Dam

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Inax Vietnam, Jati Mosaic, Jotun Paint Vietnam, Philipps, TOA, Windmills Construction Team

Architect In Charge: Doan Si Nguyen

Design Team: Doan Si Nguyen, Vo Thanh Phat, Dang Thanh Tinh

Client: Windmills Corp.

Text description provided by the architects. The project was built in Da Lat city. We as architects have had special experiences with Dalat and Chiang Mai. These are two tourist cities with certain similarities about climate, geographic location as well as people. On an area of 400m2 in the middle of the foggy land that is becoming increasingly bustling and vibrant, the designers have divided it into two halves of inside and outside space, with the idea of creating a contrast between these two spaces.

We spared the entire outer space to create a landscaped garden completely separated from the bustling main road outside with high walls made of burnt pine wood. The highlight of this yard is the metal bridge connecting the main entrance, the reception hall and the upper floor of the indoor space.

The passage provokes guiding emotions and experiences through different layers of space as well as different perspectives. The dining space inside the house is softer with the accent of natural wood color evoking an ancient and warm touch. Yam is our new experience in using materials and space creation.