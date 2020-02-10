World
YAM Restaurant / Sawadeesign Studio

YAM Restaurant / Sawadeesign Studio

© Quang Dam

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Restaurant
Thành phố Đà Lạt, Vietnam
  • Architects: Sawadeesign Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 400.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Quang Dam
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Inax Vietnam, Jati Mosaic, Jotun Paint Vietnam, Philipps, TOA, Windmills Construction Team
  • Architect In Charge: Doan Si Nguyen
  • Design Team: Doan Si Nguyen, Vo Thanh Phat, Dang Thanh Tinh
  • Client: Windmills Corp.
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

Text description provided by the architects. The project was built in Da Lat city. We as architects have had special experiences with Dalat and Chiang Mai. These are two tourist cities with certain similarities about climate, geographic location as well as people. On an area of 400m2 in the middle of the foggy land that is becoming increasingly bustling and vibrant, the designers have divided it into two halves of inside and outside space, with the idea of creating a contrast between these two spaces.

© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

We spared the entire outer space to create a landscaped garden completely separated from the bustling main road outside with high walls made of burnt pine wood. The highlight of this yard is the metal bridge connecting the main entrance, the reception hall and the upper floor of the indoor space.

© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam
Section
Section
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

The passage provokes guiding emotions and experiences through different layers of space as well as different perspectives. The dining space inside the house is softer with the accent of natural wood color evoking an ancient and warm touch. Yam is our new experience in using materials and space creation.

© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

Project location

Address: 91, Hung Vuong Street, Ward 11, Da Lat City, Lam Dong Province, Phường 11, Thành phố Đà Lạt, Lâm Đồng, Vietnam

Sawadeesign Studio
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Restaurant Vietnam
Cite: "YAM Restaurant / Sawadeesign Studio" 10 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/933465/yam-restaurant-sawadeesign-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

