  3. The Architecture of the Crematorium in 10 Projects

As people adopt more control over the rituals behind their deaths, cremation has become an increasingly popular option across the world. This, in turn, has led to the considered design of spaces that respond to the deep emotions surrounding cremation, life and death, and stillness. Increasingly, architects are contending with the question of what role does architecture play in these rituals?

Traditional casket burials and cremation services are increasingly being replaced by biodegradable urn pods and ashes turned into diamonds, among other innovations. What implications might these developments have on the space and design of crematoria? And how can these memorials be designed to consider both post-mortem rituals and environmental concerns? To renew this discussion, we have curated a list of 10 crematoria published on ArchDaily which combine emotion, environment, and ritual under a refined architectural movement. For our full collection of crematoria, click here.

Crematorium / Architectural Bureau G.Natkevicius & Partners

Crematorium / Architectural Bureau G.Natkevicius & Partners. Image G.Česonis
Crematorium Heimolen / KAAN Architecten

Crematorium Heimolen / KAAN Architecten. Image Sebastian van Damme
Vestfold Crematorium / Pushak

Vestfold Crematorium / Pushak. Image Pushak
Diamond Hill Crematorium / Architectural Services Department

Diamond Hill Crematorium / Architectural Services Department. Image Architectural Services Department
New Crematorium in Copparo / Patrimonio Copparo

New Crematorium in Copparo / Patrimonio Copparo. Image Patrimonio Copparo
Crematorium in Amiens / PLAN 01

Crematorium in Amiens / PLAN 01. Image Takuji Shimmura
Tanatorio Sant Joan Despí / Batlle i Roig Arquitectes

Tanatorio Sant Joan Despí / Batlle i Roig Arquitectes. Image Jordi Surroca
De Nieuwe Noorder / Dok Architecten + Moke Architecten

De Nieuwe Noorder / Dok Architecten + Moke Architecten. Image Thijs Wolzak
Harbour View Burial Ground and Crematorium / Western Design Architects

Harbour View Burial Ground and Crematorium / Western Design Architects. Image Shona Race
Communal Crematorium / Henning Larsen

Communal Crematorium / Henning Larsen. Image Anders Sune Berg
