World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Italy
  5. TreeHugger Tourist Information Office / MoDusArchitects

TreeHugger Tourist Information Office / MoDusArchitects

Save this project
TreeHugger Tourist Information Office / MoDusArchitects

© Oskar Da Riz © Oskar Da Riz © Oskar Da Riz © Oskar Da Riz + 41

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Office Buildings
Brixen, Italy
  • Architects: MoDusArchitects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 430.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Oskar Da Riz
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Aster GmbH, Barth, Bernardi & Figli, Cimadom Decor, Ellecosta Metallbau, Huber Hannes, Jungmann, Kronlift, SAXL Bodenbeläge, Stampfl Bauspenglerei, Tischlerei Goller-Anders, Trias, Winkler-Verputz
  • Lead Architects: Sandy Attia, Matteo Scagnol
  • Project Team: Irene Braito, Filippo Pesavento
  • Structural Engineer: Luca Bragagna
  • Client: Bressanone Tourist Association
  • Contractor: Unionbau
  • Site Works : Goller Bögl
  • Electrical Installations: Elektro Josef Graber
  • Thermo Hydraulic Installations: Pezzei
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Oskar Da Riz
© Oskar Da Riz

Text description provided by the architects. Located just outside the historical centre of the South Tyrolean city, adjacent to the Bishop’s Palace of Bressanone, the eye-catching concrete building is the last episode in a series of “architectural homicides” dating from the 1800s up until the 1970s. TreeHugger takes on the qualities of airiness and levity in alignment with the site’s antecedent structures, which were dedicated to the welcoming of visitors, with their respective features of slender columns, deep loggias, and delicate overhangs.

Save this picture!
© Oskar Da Riz
© Oskar Da Riz

The project raises its body on tiptoe and frees up the ground level to give it over to the city as a public space. New visual connections are made, not only to the main building of the Bishop’s Palace but also to the ancillary Chinese and Japanese pavilions that mark the corners of the Palace gardens. The exotic, sinuous curves of the corner pavilions are re-interpreted in the building designed by MoDusArchitects which transforms into a new gateway for the city of Bressanone. 

Save this picture!
© Oskar Da Riz
© Oskar Da Riz
Save this picture!
Floor plan level 0
Floor plan level 0
Save this picture!
© Oskar Da Riz
© Oskar Da Riz

The site is characterized by an existing monumental tree that governs the design. TreeHugger twists and turns around the central platanus to form an inseparable connection between nature and edifice. The visual and tactile qualities of the roughhewn walls of the bush-hammered concrete and the scaly bark of the plane-tree mimic one another in their juxtaposition.

Save this picture!
© Oskar Da Riz
© Oskar Da Riz
Save this picture!
© Oskar Da Riz
© Oskar Da Riz

With the tree trunk as the fulcrum, five arched spans release the building from the ground, accompanying the tree upwards to draw an open frame around the tree’s crown. In order to achieve the seamless, vertical surface of the outer concrete shell, the full height of the walls was cast from one flow and in successive sections to form a continuous 9-metre-high ring, within which the concrete plates were then poured. The curvature of the walls, together with the floor slabs form a collaborative composition in which the form, the structure, and the building facades become one.

Save this picture!
© Oskar Da Riz
© Oskar Da Riz

The building is almost entirely glazed on the ground floor, which houses the public spaces and info booths, to allow maximum transparency and permeability. The entrance is clearly marked by the inset windows and the large overhang that cantilevers out towards the new square. The upper floor, housing the administrative offices, is closed and enigmatic in the sequence of its convex surfaces.

Save this picture!
© Oskar Da Riz
© Oskar Da Riz

With its welcoming curves balanced by the decisive concrete tectonic, TreeHugger strikes up a conversation with its historical context while organically attracting passersby and visitors as a magnet devoted to the sharing of local culture.

Save this picture!
© Oskar Da Riz
© Oskar Da Riz

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: 39042 Brixen, South Tyrol, Italy

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
MoDusArchitects
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Office buildings Italy
Cite: "TreeHugger Tourist Information Office / MoDusArchitects" 07 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/933325/treehugger-tourist-information-office-modusarchitects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream