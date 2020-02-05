Seattle Asian Art Museum / LMN Architects

+ 27

Design Team: Yomi Adeyemi, Associate AIA; Robert Ames; Aaron Argyle, Associate AIA; Henry Butitta; Michael Day; Melissa Eby; Tiffani Erdmanczyk; Anya Fiechtl, AIA; Mette Greenshields, AIA; Joanne Koola; Mark Lo; Samuel Miller, FAIA; Lori Naig; Lauren Patnoe; Wendy Pautz, FAIA; Christopher Patterson, AIA; Francene Ray; Ayako Sakurai; Jeremy Schoenfeld, AIA; Kathy Stallings, AIA; Jennifer Tamblin; Megan Taylor; Pamela Trevithick, AIA; Paulina Wilkowska; John Woloszyn, AIA

Civil Engineer: Coughlin Porter Lundeen

General Contractor: BNBuilders

Landscape Architect: Walker Macy

Lighting Design: Fisher Marantz Stone

Mechanical Engineer: Rushing Company

Electrical Engineer: Stantec

Envelope Consultant: RDH Building Science, Inc.

Historic Preservation Consultant: BOLA Architecture and Planning

Owner’s Representative: OAC Services, Inc.

Structural Engineer: Magnusson Klemencic Associates

Text description provided by the architects. The Seattle Asian Art Museum is the original home of the Seattle Art Museum (SAM). Set in the bucolic surroundings of the Olmsted-designed Volunteer Park in Capitol Hill, the Art Deco building was designed by Paris-trained architect Carl F. Gould of Bebb and Gould and opened its doors on June 29, 1933, presenting its founding collection of Asian art to the citizens of Seattle.

That same year, museum founder Dr. Richard E. Fuller donated the building to the city. Following the opening of SAM in downtown Seattle in 1991, the original museum site was reopened in 1994 as SAM’s center for Asian art and cultural activities. After nearly three years of renovations, the Asian Art Museum will reopen on February 8, 2020.

The renovation and expansion project takes an early 20th- century building and brings it up to 21st-century standards by preserving the 1933 building and its Art Deco façade, improving the museum’s infrastructure, protecting the collection with climate control and seismic system upgrades, enhancing ADA accessibility, and improving the museum’s connection to Volunteer Park, including the restoration of two historic pathways in the park.