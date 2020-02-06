World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hospital
  4. Austria
  5. Nursing Home Santa Kntharina / Roeck Architekten

Nursing Home Santa Kntharina / Roeck Architekten

Save this project
Nursing Home Santa Kntharina / Roeck Architekten

© Rossner Dominik © Rossner Dominik © Rossner Dominik © Rossner Dominik + 24

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Hospital
Ried im Oberinntal, Austria
Save this picture!
© Rossner Dominik
© Rossner Dominik

Text description provided by the architects. For generations, the nursing home Santa Katharina has been a haven for people in need of care from all over Tyrol. However, since only double rooms were available in the existing home, the “Nursing Homes of the Barmherzige Schwestern Innsbruck GmbH” decided to operate an extension we planned in the northwest of the existing building.

Save this picture!
© Rossner Dominik
© Rossner Dominik
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Rossner Dominik
© Rossner Dominik

CONCEPT. The basic idea was to develop a building that meets the requirements and needs of the residents and can help you to make your everyday life easier. The one-story, monolithic-looking new building stands freely on the green lawn and impresses with its minimalist clarity. 33 equivalent single rooms were created, which are located around a spacious courtyard. The atrium is accessible from every room and allows the building to breathe from the inside out and invites you to linger. In addition, a central entrance hall was created that connects the new and old wing.

Save this picture!
© Rossner Dominik
© Rossner Dominik

A day café was also created here to serve as a new meeting place for residents and their families. Administration has also moved to this central area. COLOR CONCEPT AND MATERIALIZATIONA strict color concept runs through the entire building. Both inside and on the facade, the color scheme was kept strictly tone on tone and coordinated. The play with different surfaces and the combination of harmonious colors create a pleasant atmosphere for every resident, visitor and employee. The use of native woods further underlines this impression.

Save this picture!
© Rossner Dominik
© Rossner Dominik

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: 6531 Ried im Oberinntal, Austria

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Roeck Architekten
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Healthcare Architecture Healthcare hospital Austria
Cite: "Nursing Home Santa Kntharina / Roeck Architekten" 06 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/933189/nursing-home-santa-kntharina-roeck-architekten/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream