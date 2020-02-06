The Workshop / Annabelle Tugby Architects

+ 17

Lead Architects: Annabelle Tugby

Design Team: Adam Bramley, Anna Henshall, Tom Overbury, Abbie March

Clients: Annabelle Tugby Architects

Engineering: Marston & Grundy LLP

Landscape: Annabelle Tugby Architects

Consultants: Ball & Berry

Text description provided by the architects. As a young practice Annabelle Tugby Architects recently outgrew our previous studio and were seeking a new home. From the outset we sought an existing building with character which we could update in a contemporary way.

A semi-derelict former workshop was found with work on the design starting immediately. Card models and computer renders were used in conjunction with hand sketches and CAD to design throughout the process. At an early stage the decision was made to leave the main space whole and to add ancillary spaces in the form of a meeting room and WC as part of a single storey timber frame extension.

A scheme to reuse the building was submitted to planning in spring 2018. The original rendered building which provides the main drawing space was over-clad in beautiful white washed brick for a contemporary update. An extension was clad in large black timber panels for juxtaposition in both scale and tone whilst the unique angles provide a contrast to the traditional form of the existing workshop.

A full length rooflight along the ridge of the roof fills the working space with natural light and rear glazing opens the building up to face a beautiful landscape of fields and trees. All helping to provide a working environment filled with warm light.

The project was run on site by Annabelle Tugby Architects who together with a site foreman managed a small team of sub-contractors throughout the build. This approach on site meant that a tight control of quality was possible, especially important given the challenging materials and bespoke nature of the build.

A carefully chosen palette of materials has been used to create beautiful, complementary surfaces throughout the project with a particular emphasis on texture and their changing nature depending on the light throughout the day.