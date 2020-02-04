World
Organic Cafe / G8A Architecture & Urban Planning + VUUV Architecture and Interior Design

Organic Cafe / G8A Architecture & Urban Planning + VUUV Architecture and Interior Design

© Quang Dam © Quang Dam © Quang Dam © Quang Dam + 22

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop
Hanoi, Vietnam
  • Architect In Charge: Grégoire du Pasquier, Ha Vu
  • Design Team: Grégoire du Pasquier, Manuel der Hagopian, Nicolas Moser, Ramon Cuesta Gonzalez de la Aleja, Le Ngoc Toan, Martial Coudamy, Vu Hoang Ha, Vu Hoang Son, Duong Quoc Anh
  • Client: The 5th Flavor Restaurant
  • Engineering: Etis
  • Contractor: Landco Corporation
  • Suppliers : D’furni, NamPhuong home
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

Text description provided by the architects. Density has always been a strong characteristic in the urban design of Hanoi. Historically horizontal concentration has been typical and more recently vertical construction has intensified the capital. Going against the trend of compressing building density, the Organic Café plays with architectural contrasts to propose a resilient microcosm within the urban context.

© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam
Second floor plan
Second floor plan
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

The site, in a particularly compact area of Northern Hanoi, is composed of two lots; an existing seven storey tube house and a low-rise steel structure. The project draws its design references from traditional shophouse typologies that provided natural ventilation and lighting across a horizontal organisation, their density broken up by intermittently distributed open plazas.

© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

These design principles are reinterpreted by G8A’s use of vertical voids allowing for natural ventilation, lighting and comfortable social and commercial spaces. A light metallic structure is used to extend the surface area and maintain the feeling of transparency. The game of spatial and material dissimilarities between “full” and “void” promotes the idea of a self-sustainable system in a saturated environment.

© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

Project location

Address: Hanoi, Hoàn Kiếm, Hanoi, Vietnam

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
