Houses Townhouse Nocedal / Norte Readymade

Houses Townhouse Nocedal / Norte Readymade

© Pablo Blanco

Houses
La Reina, Chile
  • Architects: Norte Readymade
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1812.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Pablo Blanco, Viviana Morales
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Arredo3, Autodesk, Brimat, CHC, Comercial SYM, FRANKE, Hunter Douglas Brasil, Vitralum
  • Lead Architect: Pablo Ropert
  • Design Team: Pablo Ropert, Cristina Gómez, Micaela Mirvois
  • Clients: Iván Chamorro (desarrollador inmobiliario) Cubos Hoyo Tres (Inmobiliaria)
  • Engineering: Jorge Marambio
  • Landscape: Milva Pesce
© Pablo Blanco
© Pablo Blanco

Text description provided by the architects. The paddle-shaped site leads to a golf course with centennial English oak trees. The inner patios and the stair system, which connects two blocks of different heights through half floors, are the heart of the project. The inner patios let air and light into the centre of the houses.

 The half floors allow a gradual ascending. The patios and the terraces at different levels connect the houses with their immediate surroundings - the great English oak trees and the golf course – while making the most of Santiago’s good weather.

© Viviana Morales
© Viviana Morales
© Viviana Morales
© Viviana Morales

Light metal sheets cover the facade windows providing privacy and filtering the sun. Every house has been designed with the same rationale: they all have patios, staircases and half floors. However, each one is different, because of the layout requirements of each family.

© Viviana Morales
© Viviana Morales

The maximum house density and constructability allowed by the regulations were followed in order to make the project financially viable.

© Pablo Blanco
© Pablo Blanco
© Pablo Blanco
© Pablo Blanco

Project gallery

Norte Readymade
Office

