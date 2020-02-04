Reparametrize Studio and Digital Architects Re-Code Post War Syria

Reparametrize Studio and Digital Architects have created an exhibition combining photography and 360-degree projection mapping, to showcase destroyed cities, part of the 2019/2020 Bi-City Shenzhen Biennale of Urbanism/Architecture. As Ziwar Al Nouri, Founder of Reparametrize Studio stated, the project underlines the different possibilities “when numbers meet Architecture and Culture and help us improve human life and the future of our city”.

Entitled “Re-coding Post-War Syria”, the exhibition designed by a Multinational team of Syrian, Lebanese, Austrian, Bulgarian, Ukrainian and Chinese Architects, relies on state-of-the-art technologies by General Laser in order to generate data. Using 3D scanning, the project consists of analyzing the existing destroyed urban fabric and highlighting the areas that need reconstruction.

It is not re-develop it is re-coding or re-generate!! […] The difference between these words is big. We don’t want just to bring the city into its previous condition. We want to use this disaster as positive opportunity to bring better life for the future citizens. -- Ziwar Al Nouri, Founder Reparametrize Studio

Once generated, this data “can help policymakers to make redevelopment plans which do not rely on complete demolition but uses the existing urban fabric”. This technique can engender a cost-efficient and sustainable post-war redevelopment. Data is also gathered from local citizens and refugees, who are questioned about their expectations of future development. With all the data, Reparametrize Studio and Digital Architects can create meaningful design decisions that illustrate all the information in order to share the findings with both the community and the decision-makers.

Post-War re-development is not about massive reconstruction plans but efficiency on the human scale. -- Bilal Baghdadi, Co-Founder Reparametrize Studio

360-degree projection seemed the best way to teleport the visitors in China and let them experience post-war Syria. -- Atanas Zhelev – Founder and CEO Digital Architects

On another hand, in order to attract the international community, the team has organized multiple international workshops with Universities in Europe, Middle East, and China; and were part of the “Eye of The City” Exhibition at the Shenzhen Biennale curated by Carlo Ratti Associati. They have highlighted their research trough a projection that shows a global overview of Syria, a closer view on the city of Damascus and a showcase of the case study project the team developed using their methodology in the neighborhood of Zamalka.