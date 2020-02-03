Mom Apron House / Story Architecture

+ 40

Houses • Vietnam Architects: Story Architecture

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 250.0 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Quang Dam

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Dulux , Eurocook, Toto , Vietceramics, Xingfa Aluminium

Architect In Charge: Story Architecture

Design Team: Story Architecture

Text description provided by the architects. In Vietnamese modern society, many young mothers face difficulties after giving birth. Because of low economic conditions, they have to work in companies, then at home and look after the baby at the same time. So a lot of young mothers get stressed or postpartum depression.

With the difficult economy and the pressure from taking care of the baby, designing a cost-effective home and supporting family care is our special criteria in this project. The house located on the outskirts of Trang Bom town, Dong Nai, Vietnam. The people will be living here are the parents and their two young babies.

In order to make it easier to cook the kitchen while watching the babies, the kitchen area is placed in the middle of the house. From the cooking position, the reassuring mother can observe the baby playing space while still retain the freedom of the playing babies. A void up above the kitchen area create an open, comfortable space, helps the mother relax when cooking. From here the sunlight and the wind get through, down to the floor, make the space hygienic.

In Vietnames indigenous culture, children often sleep with their parents until they are over 6 years old. This also greatly affects the activities of the parents. The bedroom is expanded to accommodate an extra baby's bed as a separate room. When the curtain is closed, the privacy is guaranteed. In addition, lots of relaxing reading spaces and yards for babies to play are added to relieve the pressure on the mother to take care of the family.