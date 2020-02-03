World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. FG 30 House / Sérgio Miguel Godinho Arquiteto

FG 30 House / Sérgio Miguel Godinho Arquiteto

Save this project
FG 30 House / Sérgio Miguel Godinho Arquiteto

© João Guimarães © João Guimarães © João Guimarães © João Guimarães + 21

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses
Loulé, Portugal
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 2680.0 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: João Guimarães
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: ART ALU 3, AlttoGlass, Carpintaria 3 irmãos, Cor branca, Cortizo, Dow Building Solutions, Ferrodrigues, Fluante vinyl pro Finsa, Imperalum, Keraben, Linhas 3D, Orlando A.M Guerra, Preceram, Secil, Serralharia Vila Garcia, Vinyl Underlay FinFloor, Würth
  • Lead Architects: Sérgio Miguel Godinho
  • Design Team: Sérgio Miguel Godinho, arch
  • Engineering: Licinio Ferreira, eng
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© João Guimarães
© João Guimarães

Text description provided by the architects. A white house is developed in two floors, and creates an offset of volumes, defining a wide and covered zone outside for leisure, producing a shadow area, imposed by the volume of the 2st floor, on the South elevation, and protecting the 13 meters wide of the limit, crated by 6 imponent sliding windows, of the direct sun light into the house, on the hotter part of the day.

It is an attempt of the idea of ​​the project, that the social floor is widely open to the exterior in the southern elevation, thru a sliding windows, where the experiences of the kitchen and the living room are mixed in the same space, while are close to the exterior. 

Save this picture!
© João Guimarães
© João Guimarães
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© João Guimarães
© João Guimarães

On the other hand, a contrast is created by the opacity, on the North elevation.

Save this picture!
© João Guimarães
© João Guimarães

In the interior, a suspended stair leading to the 2st floor to the 3 bedrooms.

Save this picture!
© João Guimarães
© João Guimarães

Is intended to be a prominent element in the house, being on a service corridor on 1st floor, connecting all spaces on this level.

Save this picture!
© João Guimarães
© João Guimarães

The 2st floor with the 3 bedrooms, where two of these, live in communion with a generous patio outside, and a suite bedroom, with the possibility of opening to an extensive balcony to the west elevation looking thru the landscape.

Save this picture!
© João Guimarães
© João Guimarães

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Sérgio Miguel Godinho Arquiteto
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Portugal
Cite: "FG 30 House / Sérgio Miguel Godinho Arquiteto" [Casa FG 30 / Sérgio Miguel Godinho Arquiteto] 03 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/932995/fg-30-house-sergio-miguel-godinho-arquiteto/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream