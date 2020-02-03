Residential M / Studio Madouh

+ 14

Architect In Charge: Naser Madouh

Text description provided by the architects. A collection of intersecting rocks form the sweeping dune compound of RESIDENTIAL M external skin that defines the internal program of 5 residential units and their exclusive interior oasis leading to a conjuring representation of the desert culture. While respecting the value of the surroundings and maintaining traditional Arabic functions as a whole, each unit sustains its individual contemporary identity. The whole project strip reflects a unified scheme through the design in the use of the natural stone against a white canvas allowing the project to tie together as a single development.

Inspired by the Desert Dunes and Oasis, the compound cleverly unites the two contradictory characteristics of a required function with a conflicting form. Through specific volume arrangements, a unified palette and natural materials, the design have achieved a seamless open flow between spaces, drawing on views and nature privately when the residents still all have the benefits of a big glass facade and the sun can pleasantly flood in.

While Residential M belongs to 1 family yet consists of 5 different units and have to meet each of the resident's expectation as well as budget, all of them maintain links to each other gracefully with bridges and walk ways that are situated between micro climate luscious gardens and over cooling water surfaces to promote interaction and ease of flow. The unified shell on one hand, respects privacy and controls temperature, on the other hand it successfully attained openness, green pockets, and reduces direct heat gain as the project is situated in one of the hottest countries on the map.

The ease of connections between the dwellings and the clever facade attributes also allows for flexibility in space exchange and loss. Over time, and with different ages as people grow, they tend to want less or more spaces depending on their needs. Connected dwellings give the ease of space exchange with simply closing one door or opening one pathway without interrupting the exterior casing of the compound.