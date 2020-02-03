Metro at Western Housing / the architects collective

+ 19

Lead Architect: Richard Prantis

Design Team: Richard Prantis, Matthew Donnachie, Fabiola Esquivel, Stephen Ramirez, Carla Cortes, Andrew Crane, Tina Alimirazaee, Houra Khani

Clients: Meta Housing

Structural Engineering: David Choi & Assoc.

Civil Engineering: DK Engineer Corp.

Mep Engineering: S.Y. Lee Associates, Inc.

Landscape: Mark Tessier Landscape Architecture

Consultants: CalSolar (Solar Water Heating), Biohabitats (Grey Water System)

Text description provided by the architects. Located in close proximity to the MTA Exposition Line Expo / Western station, the project is situated along a bustling commercial corridor of neighborhood-serving mom-and-pop shops on Western Blvd. The project illustrates a diagrammatic approach to design, starting with the essential building blocks of the program, which are then shaped by the external constraints that act upon it. The project provides 16 two- and three-bedroom units for families and 16 one-bedroom units for homeless veterans.

The program also includes social services, a community room, a 2nd-floor garden terrace, and a roof deck. Three stories of high-density apartment stock are placed over a ground-level parking podium. The residential floors feature open-ended corridors to provide ample cross-ventilation throughout the length of the building. External forces, such as the fine texture and smaller scale of adjacent single-family residences, and the traffic speeding by on Western, push and pull on the massing, refining its form.

The forces generate a roof deck on the south end of the structure as well as an overhanging front façade, creating the opportunity for a green landscaped corridor at the pedestrian level. A narrow courtyard adjoins the backside of the building on the second level, providing a garden refuge lifted above ground level and sheltered from public view. The main façade can be read as a blank white canvas punctuated by openings, bordered by projecting shading fins, interacting with the environment and creating a pixelating effect that pops with color.