Metro at Western Housing / the architects collective

Metro at Western Housing / the architects collective

© Panic Studio LA

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
Los Angeles, United States
  • Lead Architect: Richard Prantis
  • Design Team: Richard Prantis, Matthew Donnachie, Fabiola Esquivel, Stephen Ramirez, Carla Cortes, Andrew Crane, Tina Alimirazaee, Houra Khani
  • Clients: Meta Housing
  • Structural Engineering: David Choi & Assoc.
  • Civil Engineering: DK Engineer Corp.
  • Mep Engineering: S.Y. Lee Associates, Inc.
  • Landscape: Mark Tessier Landscape Architecture
  • Consultants: CalSolar (Solar Water Heating), Biohabitats (Grey Water System)
© Panic Studio LA
© Panic Studio LA

Text description provided by the architects. Located in close proximity to the MTA Exposition Line Expo / Western station, the project is situated along a bustling commercial corridor of neighborhood-serving mom-and-pop shops on Western Blvd. The project illustrates a diagrammatic approach to design, starting with the essential building blocks of the program, which are then shaped by the external constraints that act upon it. The project provides 16 two- and three-bedroom units for families and 16 one-bedroom units for homeless veterans. 

© Panic Studio LA
© Panic Studio LA
Floor Plan 1
Floor Plan 1
© Panic Studio LA
© Panic Studio LA

The program also includes social services, a community room, a 2nd-floor garden terrace, and a roof deck. Three stories of high-density apartment stock are placed over a ground-level parking podium. The residential floors feature open-ended corridors to provide ample cross-ventilation throughout the length of the building. External forces, such as the fine texture and smaller scale of adjacent single-family residences, and the traffic speeding by on Western, push and pull on the massing, refining its form. 

© Panic Studio LA
© Panic Studio LA

The forces generate a roof deck on the south end of the structure as well as an overhanging front façade, creating the opportunity for a green landscaped corridor at the pedestrian level. A narrow courtyard adjoins the backside of the building on the second level, providing a garden refuge lifted above ground level and sheltered from public view. The main façade can be read as a blank white canvas punctuated by openings, bordered by projecting shading fins, interacting with the environment and creating a pixelating effect that pops with color.

© Panic Studio LA
© Panic Studio LA
Floor Plan 4
Floor Plan 4
© Panic Studio LA
© Panic Studio LA

Project location

Address: 3671 S Western Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90018, United States

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
the architects collective
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments United States
Cite: "Metro at Western Housing / the architects collective" 03 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/932949/metro-at-western-housing-the-architects-collective/> ISSN 0719-8884

