World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Poland
  5. House in the Mountains / Kropka Studio

House in the Mountains / Kropka Studio

Save this project
House in the Mountains / Kropka Studio

© Maciej Lulko © Maciej Lulko © Maciej Lulko © Maciej Lulko + 27

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Bielsko-Biała, Poland
  • Architects: Kropka Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 300.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Maciej Lulko
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Aluprof, Autodesk, Ruukki
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Maciej Lulko
© Maciej Lulko

Text description provided by the architects. House in the mountains is the modest, rural home for a 5-person family. It is situated next to Bielsko-Biała, on a longish, sloping site, in Beskid Śląski mountains. It is set in green, hilly scenery with a great view over the mountainous landscape and the nearby valley. The two-story building was integrated into the slope so that only the upper black volume was visible from the driveway. It is crowned with a traditional pitched roof covered with standing seam metal cladding.

Save this picture!
© Maciej Lulko
© Maciej Lulko

The same material covers also the facade of this part of the building. This volume is additionally cut with a glass connector separating the main day zone from the bedroom. Windows of this level are designed in a way to provide southwestern lighting and scenic views of the surrounding mountain landscape. The lower floor, partially sunken into the hill, has been finished with architectural concrete slabs.

Save this picture!
© Maciej Lulko
© Maciej Lulko
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Maciej Lulko
© Maciej Lulko

The lower level of the house includes an entrance area, garage with a technical room and three bedrooms for children. This story on three sides is located below the existing ground level, and the fourth external wall opens to the garden with a view of the picturesque landscape of the Silesian Beskids.

Save this picture!
© Maciej Lulko
© Maciej Lulko

The upper level consists of a living area with a master bedroom - which has its own bathroom and wardrobe. The day zone is centered around a wide kitchen island and a recreation area with a fireplace. Simple floor plans, high ceilings and huge fixed windows framing mountainous views try to enhance the sense of space of this house.

Save this picture!
© Maciej Lulko
© Maciej Lulko
Save this picture!
Section 1
Section 1
Save this picture!
© Maciej Lulko
© Maciej Lulko

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Kropka Studio
Office

Products

Wood Steel Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Poland
Cite: "House in the Mountains / Kropka Studio" 02 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/932946/house-in-the-mountains-kropka-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream