Manacas House / Juliana Stefanelli Arquitetura & Design

Lead Architect: Juliana Stefanelli

Engineering: José Carlos Stefanelli

Landscaping: Alexandre Furcolin Paisagismo

Text description provided by the architects. Manacás Project was designed for a young couple, which the greatest desire was for a fully integrated, functional and modern house. Set on a sloping plot, the house has its main access via a wide staircase, highlighted by a natural stone wall.

All rooms are located on the ground floor, allowing greater integration and functionality. To take advantage of the space, the garage roof has been transformed into a large mezzanine.

The kitchen is integrated with the barbecue through large aluminum doors, allowing greater fluidity between spaces.

The great advantage of this house is the mix of materials; stone, wood and metal; and the use of conventional structure with metallic structure, as can be seen in the supports of the mezzanine and barbecue slabs.

Following a hostel concept, all rooms have openings to the pool, allowing visibility and easy access to the leisure area.