Manacas House / Juliana Stefanelli Arquitetura & Design

Manacas House / Juliana Stefanelli Arquitetura & Design

© Matheus Meireles

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses
Paulinia, Brazil
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 2475.0 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018
  • Photographs Photographs: Matheus Meireles
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Autodesk, Bonaluce Iluminação, Cerâmica Atlas, Madereira Rondonia, Metaluminio, Michelangelo Mármores, Preservam, Stato dell'Arte - Level Acabamentos
  • Lead Architect: Juliana Stefanelli
  • Engineering: José Carlos Stefanelli
  • Landscaping: Alexandre Furcolin Paisagismo
© Matheus Meireles
© Matheus Meireles

Text description provided by the architects. Manacás Project was designed for a young couple, which the greatest desire was for a fully integrated, functional and modern house. Set on a sloping plot, the house has its main access via a wide staircase, highlighted by a natural stone wall.

© Matheus Meireles
© Matheus Meireles

All rooms are located on the ground floor, allowing greater integration and functionality. To take advantage of the space, the garage roof has been transformed into a large mezzanine.

© Matheus Meireles
© Matheus Meireles
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Matheus Meireles
© Matheus Meireles

The kitchen is integrated with the barbecue through large aluminum doors, allowing greater fluidity between spaces.

© Matheus Meireles
© Matheus Meireles

The great advantage of this house is the mix of materials; stone, wood and metal; and the use of conventional structure with metallic structure, as can be seen in the supports of the mezzanine and barbecue slabs.

© Matheus Meireles
© Matheus Meireles

Following a hostel concept, all rooms have openings to the pool, allowing visibility and easy access to the leisure area.

© Matheus Meireles
© Matheus Meireles

