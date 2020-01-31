GR House / REISARCHITETTURA

+ 20

Design Team: Nicola Isetta, Paola Rebellato

Structural Engineering: Michielin Alessandro

Mep Engineering : Francesco Bertolo

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in Puglia’s countryside and combines an original stone structure and a modern extension with minimal taste. The white lime paint combines tradition and contemporaneity giving to the whole a homogeneous image. The project is conceived with a strong integration between outdoor and interior space prioritizing summer-life in nature to relax away from working stress.

A manager from New York was searching for a property in Puglia to periodically escape from the stressful life of the city, to relax in contact with nature and to enjoy the sea, food and "slow" life of Puglia’s countryside. Together with the designers, a three-hectare property has been found in an elevated position with views of the city of Ceglie, olive trees, maritime pines, and a small vineyard. On the property, there was already a traditional stone-structure with a square plan, flat roof and 7 vaulted rooms, one of which housed the old wine press.

The existing structure needed to be refurbished and expanded to meet the needs of the client, although it already had its own harmony and proportion: therefore it was decided to detach the new extension and connect it to the existing construction just through a narrow space that serves as an entrance hall. The two opposing volumes create an internal patio from which you climb onto the roof-terrace through a stair.

On the south and west sides of the new volume develops a veranda that is completely open to the west, towards the pool, and closed by walls towards the south entrance. The pool is slightly raised from the level of the house to follow the natural slope of the terrain, the "bank" created by this difference in altitude forms a seat. The pool area is defined by traditional dry-stone walls on the north and west sides, a gazebo-lounge in metal structure covered with bamboo and an outdoor kitchen with the oven are integrated into these walls, while the south side is open towards the valley and the view.

The living area is in the new extension, the sleeping area is in the original renovated part. The living room is conceived as a single open-space with glazing completely openable on the veranda facing the pool: the outdoor and interior space can be seamless during the summer season, prioritizing open-air life and the relationship with the surrounding landscape. In the existing recovered structure is the master bedroom with a dedicated bathroom, a guest room with bathroom and independent access, a third bathroom and finally an "extra" third room achieved from the recovery of the wine-press room with a glass floor and a futon-bed.