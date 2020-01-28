Roffi, a Small Cafe / ADF Architects

+ 32

Architect In Charge: Hong Geun Kim

Design Team: ADF Architects

Client : Cafe RoFFi

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The cafe is located across the Northeast Road of Hyangilmun, the eastern gate of Gyeongju Fortress * Gyeongju Fortre. It has 1,000 years of history since Silla. it is situated on a 50 square meters plot of land, only 33square meters left after making some space with adjacent land. Facing the sunrise, Hyangilmun Gate faces the narrow side of the land. The client's request was a small but spacious space. A conspicuous design. A popular place for young people. The area of one floor is about 30 square meters, and the total floor including terrace is only 130 square meters.

A house in the house - A connected and independent space with simultaneous application of vision and psychology. A place where each other becomes landscape. Although brevity, efficiency and economy were unavoidable, architectural design expected to be reminiscent with house play, attic, sharing, eye contact, cuteness and like a squirrel house.

Simple box shape - The three dimensionality of a building is always beautiful. The ideal facade of a building is to have a perfect surface like blank sheet. Careful Proportions - Windowing and Setbacking Some Walls. A rich sense of three-dimensionality - organisms with accented materials and point colors, so curiosity that seems to be somehow more interesting inside at night - night view. From horizontal to vertical - Order, wait, second floor cafe, third floor attic, rooftop observatory. Stairs instead of the hallway and to the spiral staircase. Look up and look down, open and closed, connected and separated, architectural experience in the flow of human circulation.

Stairs as object - The stairs are a whirlpool. The stairs are precise, quiet room without furniture. The most beautiful staircase is the staircase where you can see the whole of it as you go down. You have to picture yourself going up and down, or running away - a movie. One end of the staircase is fixed to the floor, the other to the top and connected like a sloping bridge. It flies in the air. This is one leap forward," (Gio Ponti, Italian architect) Main stairs with the glass rail, and the yellow spiral stairs – Intentional system to consider the path of travel and attraction of the eyes in the moving.

Three big windows - A window is a transparent picture. Things are reflected in the window. To the building from the top of the fortress, to the fortress from the building and to the old city, the gaze is the reason for the existence of the building. At the cafe, at the attic, at the observatory, it is a gift from a cafe owner who wants people to keep it with a memory, with a heart, a picture. Rooftop with a crape-myrtle - A selected perimeter view forced by glass-free windows. It is a roofless floor, a place that is close to nature because it is good to enjoy wind and put potted plant. This is the most variously applied space in the cafe as we can see on Instagram - rooftop (ADF architects).