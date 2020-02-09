World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. La Huerta House / Estudio Base Arquitectos

La Huerta House / Estudio Base Arquitectos

Save this project
La Huerta House / Estudio Base Arquitectos

© Cristian Espinosa © Cristian Espinosa © Cristian Espinosa © Cristian Espinosa + 22

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Vitacura, Chile
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 250.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Cristian Espinosa
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Adobe, Autodesk, BHER, CHC, Dellorto, RAABCHILE, Topwood, Trimble
  • Lead Architects: Cristian Larraín, Gonzalo Ramírez
  • Engineering: José Manuel Morales
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Cristian Espinosa
© Cristian Espinosa

Text description provided by the architects. La Huerta House is located in the eastern sector of the city of Santiago. It is characterized by being a corner site, this allows the house to have two facades that are exposed to the street.

Save this picture!
© Cristian Espinosa
© Cristian Espinosa

The commission was to remodel a one floor house, incorporate a second floor and design the outdoor spaces; As the land is located in a corner, we wanted to project a pure volume with a wooden covering that contrasts with the materiality of the first floor and from the outside it will simulate floating on the ground like a wooden box. This "wooden box" that contains the program of children's bedrooms and living room, is exposed to the sun on its four faces, based on this, the bedrooms and living room have a north-east orientation, leaving the west as a watertight facade to avoid the sun in the hottest hours.

Save this picture!
© Cristian Espinosa
© Cristian Espinosa
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
© Cristian Espinosa
© Cristian Espinosa

For the outdoor terraces, we incorporate the same wood cladding making the spaces look unified and connected to each other. At the entrance of the house we project a double height access, with an upper window that looks north to the Manquehue hill, which naturally illuminates the space and frames the landscape through it. Wood was a key element when designing the project, this contributed to the warmth of the terrace spaces on the first and second floors, in addition to fulfilling a function of thermal insulation; since it is a ventilated facade and helps to control the temperature inside the space. For this facade we use 1x4” thermo treated pine wood for its color and finish characteristics.

Save this picture!
© Cristian Espinosa
© Cristian Espinosa

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Estudio Base Arquitectos
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Chile
Cite: "La Huerta House / Estudio Base Arquitectos" [Casa La Huerta / Estudio Base Arquitectos] 09 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/932703/la-huerta-house-estudio-base-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream