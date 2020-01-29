Walkway House / TETRO Arquitetura

+ 11

Houses • Retiro do Chalé, Brazil Architects: TETRO Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1700.0 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2017

Photographs Photographs: Eduardo Eckenfels

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: AGM Móveis, Madeireira Máxima, P.Stock, Vidrex

Lead Architects: Débora Vieira Mendes, Igor Macedo, Carlos Maia

Construction: José Ricardo Ribeiro Gouthier

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Walkway House is divided into three blocks spread across the land, só as not to interfere with the forest and preserve the topography. The blocks are interconnected by wooden decks. The upper deck emerges from the back, crosses the house, and becomes a walkway nine meters from the ground to integrate with the tree tops.

The 158 m² building has three horizontal modules spread over two floors, in the city of Brumadinho, 30 minutes from Belo Horizonte. It is embedded in a steep terrain with 45º of slope, and using the minimum necessary soil movement, there are no land cuts that require retaining walls. The project prioritized the native trees and consider the great presence of the jacarandas that permeate the spaces.

The main bedroom faces the forest, where there are no neighbors, and the integration takes place through the large window. The circulation between the blocks takes place through glass walkways, without walls, which allows visual contact with all nature when walking from one room to another.