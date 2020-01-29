World
Restaurant Felix / i29 interior architects

Restaurant Felix / i29 interior architects

© Ewout Huibers © Ewout Huibers © Ewout Huibers © Ewout Huibers + 16

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Restaurant, Renovation
Amsterdam, The Netherlands
  • Lead Architects: i29 interior architects
  • Design : i29 interior architects
  • Client : Amerborgh
  • User : Amerpodia
  • Structural Architect : Math
  • Textile Design : Buro Belén & i29
  • Project Management : B3 bouwadviseurs
  • Advisor Restoration : Verlaan & Bouwstra
  • Advisor Lighting : Lichtconsult
  • Contractor : Jurriens
  • Interior Builder : Stooff
© Ewout Huibers
© Ewout Huibers

Text description provided by the architects. Restaurant Felix opens its doors on January 30th 2020. Located in the Historical Felix Meritis building in Amsterdam, it is a one of a kind setting. Built in 1788 Felix Meritis was home to the cultural society Felix Meritis established for cultural development in the form of Music, Drawing, Physics, Commerce and Literature. The building itself was meant to exemplify the Enlightenment ideals the society stood for.

© Ewout Huibers
© Ewout Huibers

i29 is responsible for the complete interior design of Felix Meritis anno 2020, and created an outspoken design that puts history in perspective. Every room within the building refers to a specific period in the building's history, to create their own identity. Together they form a collection of colorful characters in the renewed house of enlightenment. The design of the restaurant is an interpretation of a Dutch period room from the 18th century, including use of historical colors and textile wall covering but in a distinctive contemporary way.

© Ewout Huibers
© Ewout Huibers
Plan
Plan
Section A
Section A

Commissioned by investment group Amerborgh, i29 collaborated with a team of advisors to realize the complete renovation. For the restaurant i29 invited textile designers Buro Belén to match custom design textile, materials and colors. An image of a typical Dutch sky has been translated into a tactile wall covering that contribute to superb acoustics. Light installations hang from the ceiling as a modern "chandelier" and connect the restaurant with the reception area to create a grand entrance at Felix Meritis. The complete building will be opened on March 20th 2020. 

© Ewout Huibers
© Ewout Huibers

Restaurant Felix will have a ‘permanent' chef for the first time in history to run the kitchen and to guarantee a high culinary standard. "Think globally but trade locally" is the approach for the restaurant.

© Ewout Huibers
© Ewout Huibers

Project location

Address: Keizersgracht 324, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

