Restaurant Felix / i29 interior architects

Lead Architects: i29 interior architects

Design : i29 interior architects

Client : Amerborgh

User : Amerpodia

Structural Architect : Math

Textile Design : Buro Belén & i29

Project Management : B3 bouwadviseurs

Advisor Restoration : Verlaan & Bouwstra

Advisor Lighting : Lichtconsult

Contractor : Jurriens

Interior Builder : Stooff

Text description provided by the architects. Restaurant Felix opens its doors on January 30th 2020. Located in the Historical Felix Meritis building in Amsterdam, it is a one of a kind setting. Built in 1788 Felix Meritis was home to the cultural society Felix Meritis established for cultural development in the form of Music, Drawing, Physics, Commerce and Literature. The building itself was meant to exemplify the Enlightenment ideals the society stood for.

i29 is responsible for the complete interior design of Felix Meritis anno 2020, and created an outspoken design that puts history in perspective. Every room within the building refers to a specific period in the building's history, to create their own identity. Together they form a collection of colorful characters in the renewed house of enlightenment. The design of the restaurant is an interpretation of a Dutch period room from the 18th century, including use of historical colors and textile wall covering but in a distinctive contemporary way.

Commissioned by investment group Amerborgh, i29 collaborated with a team of advisors to realize the complete renovation. For the restaurant i29 invited textile designers Buro Belén to match custom design textile, materials and colors. An image of a typical Dutch sky has been translated into a tactile wall covering that contribute to superb acoustics. Light installations hang from the ceiling as a modern "chandelier" and connect the restaurant with the reception area to create a grand entrance at Felix Meritis. The complete building will be opened on March 20th 2020.

Restaurant Felix will have a ‘permanent' chef for the first time in history to run the kitchen and to guarantee a high culinary standard. "Think globally but trade locally" is the approach for the restaurant.