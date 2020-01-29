World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Store
  4. Japan
  5. Acne Studios Shop / Arquitectura-G

Acne Studios Shop / Arquitectura-G

Save this project
Acne Studios Shop / Arquitectura-G

© José Hevia © José Hevia © José Hevia © José Hevia + 17

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Store
Nagoya, Japan
  • Architects: Arquitectura-G
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 2960.0 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: José Hevia
  • Lightning : Benoit Lalloz
  • Promotor: Acne Studios
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

Text description provided by the architects. The central theme of the project is playing with contrasts at different levels, being the main characteristic of the store the clash between the high-tech and low-tech. All the strategic decisions and material choices are made seeking a sophisticated balance between the roughness and the delicateness, the chaos and the order.

Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

The space of the store is a kind of cave with a long window; the walls and the massive columns form a rough shell that is open to the streets of Nagoya. Inside that playing field three thin curved stainless steel partitions and their intersections organize all the space. These panels and their shelves are as thin and delicate as paper, precisely cut, becoming sharp islands in a coarse environment.

Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

In opposition to this hard and cold elements, the floor is fully covered with a custom made wool carpet with a rough look but soft touch. Two soft podiums with longer pile height emerge from the carpet surface and work as seating and display areas.

Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia
Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

As a counterpoint, the ceiling is a wild world with all the elements exposed, a sort of dystopian organized chaos where Benoit Lalloz’s lights play a prominent role. In addition, some special fixtures have been designed for this store. The mirrors and display trays are polished solid sheets of stainless steel. On the other hand, the rails are imperfect, as if they were drawn by hand, adding a more human feeling to the whole.

Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, Japan

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Arquitectura-G
Office

Products

Wood Steel

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Retail Store Japan
Cite: "Acne Studios Shop / Arquitectura-G" [Tienda Acne Studios / Arquitectura-G] 29 Jan 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/932684/acne-studios-shop-arquitectura-g/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream