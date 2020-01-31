Meds Workshop Generates 14 Projects on the Island of Spetses in Greece

Save this picture! © Vlad Georgiev, Jan von der Heyde, Dimitri Leimgrübler, Chara Kaika

Meetings of Design Students or MEDS is an international workshop, taking place every summer in a different country and tackling every year a new thematic. In its 10th edition, MEDS Workshop was held in Greece, on the island of Spetses, bringing together traditional craftsmanship and contemporary approaches, resulting in 14 interdisciplinary projects.

+ 12

Save this picture! © Vlad Georgiev, Jan von der Heyde, Dimitri Leimgrübler, Chara Kaika

Under the theme of MEMNISO -ancient Greek for “to remember”- this year’s workshop took place from the 26th of July to the 12th of August, with the participation of more than 170 students and young professionals with 28 tutors from all corners of the world. Organized every year by a different team, the workshop explores diverse approaches to design, building techniques, traditions, and skills. During the 2-week span of the workshop, participants design and execute the projects developed partially by the tutors, all year long.

Save this picture! © Vlad Georgiev, Jan von der Heyde, Dimitri Leimgrübler, Chara Kaika

During the latest edition, tutors and participants had the chance to learn from local artisans, sharing knowledge and skills, in order to complete 14 interdisciplinary projects. These realizations included Emerging Ruins, a project that reinterprets Spetses’ shipbuilding tradition and puts in place a curved wooden boat skeleton emerging from the water like ruins on the central pier; Under my umbrella, an intervention that celebrates the traditional craft of weaving combined with different textile techniques; and the Sea Level Rise Pavilion.

Related Article Sliding Chapel / Kieran Donnellan

Save this picture! © Vlad Georgiev, Jan von der Heyde, Dimitri Leimgrübler, Chara Kaika

Other interventions consisted of a public installation on the beach, a pebble decoration, a carpet produced by weaving two different materials, a barrier to the sea and the creation of a visual identity for the city of Spetses, among others.

Save this picture! © Vlad Georgiev, Jan von der Heyde, Dimitri Leimgrübler, Chara Kaika

An exhibition entitled MEMNISO: MEDS Spetses 2019, was held from Thursday the 16th, until Sunday the 19th of January 2020, in Athens to showcase the architectural, design and photography projects realized the past summer in Spetses.

Save this picture! © Vlad Georgiev, Jan von der Heyde, Dimitri Leimgrübler, Chara Kaika

Projects:

Emerging Ruins by Adrian Alfonso & Yacme Mangrané

Triton – No.dirt by Christoph Uckermark & Anthony Zgheib

Under my umbrella by Marta Badurina & Josipa Tadić

Pebble Rebel by Anastasia Florou, Mado Milosi, Yiouli Beltsou

BEEhaviour by Erida Bendo & Sarah Dobjani

Built-in Carpet by Georgia Drampalou & Dimitra Vrenta

Breakwater by Joanna Wirkus & Natalia Lipczuk

Sea Level Rise Pavilion by Kieran Donnellan

Space and Food: Making Togetherness by Andy Yu

Sensory Garden by Nefeli Samioti & Aggeliki Tsilidi

Letters of Spetses by Neva Zidić & Agnieszka Ejsymont

Spetses final_final V2 by Marwan Zgheib & Jelena Jelačić

Running Stories by Jennifer Beitel & Oliwia Tatara & Felix Wernli

Mnemosyne by Jan von der Heyde & Vlad Georgiev

Save this picture! © Vlad Georgiev, Jan von der Heyde, Dimitri Leimgrübler, Chara Kaika

MEDS Workshop 2019