World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Dubai's Under Construction One Za'abeel Tower Holds the Longest Cantilever in the World

Dubai's Under Construction One Za'abeel Tower Holds the Longest Cantilever in the World

Save this article
Dubai's Under Construction One Za'abeel Tower Holds the Longest Cantilever in the World

Designed by Japanese firm Nikken Sekkei, and developed by Ithra Dubai, the latest addition to Dubai’s skyline is a mixed-use two towers project with a horizontal connection housing one of the world’s largest cantilevers. Currently, under construction, One Za'abeel Tower is scheduled for completion by 2021.

Courtesy of Ithra Dubai Courtesy of Ithra Dubai Courtesy of Ithra Dubai Courtesy of Ithra Dubai + 9

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Ithra Dubai
Courtesy of Ithra Dubai

Located at a crossroads between the old and new city, the project is in close proximity to Dubai’s International Financial Centre, International airport, and the Gold Souks of Deira. The innovative design of One Za'abeel puts in place twin skyscrapers, rising over a total built-up area of 470,700 square meters. Tower A, standing at 300 meters tall, will host offices and a hotel, the world’s first vertical resort, whereas Tower B, standing at 235 meters tall, will be primarily oriented towards residential units.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Ithra Dubai
Courtesy of Ithra Dubai

The 3.39 billion AED development will include 37,000 square meters of office space, 263 residential units, 12,000 square meters of retail space, 497 hotel rooms and 77 high-speed lifts. Currently, at 35% complete, the project also incorporates 3 floors of high-end retail and leisure podium, and a horizontal structure, the Link, “suspended perpendicularly to both towers at a height of around 100 meters above ground”. The Link will hold a number of restaurants and bars, an observation deck, gym, spa, pool, banquet hall, and a rooftop terrace. Weighing at 9,000 tonnes when lifted and 13,000 tonnes when completed, the project hosts one of the world’s largest cantilevers.

Related Article

Ciel, the World's Tallest Hotel is Under Construction in Dubai Marina

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Ithra Dubai
Courtesy of Ithra Dubai

Granted two prestigious awards in 2019, the Construction Innovation Awards for Best Innovative Project of the Year and Big Project ME’s Mixed-Use Project of the Year, One Za’abeel is aiming for a Gold LEED certification. In fact, the towers use “water-to-water heat pumps for centralized domestic hot water systems, [and] treated sewage effluent water for irrigation”. The energy-efficient design also focuses on façade systems and incorporates “the latest smart technologies to provide automation and energy optimization of office electrical, lighting, air conditioning, and ventilation systems”.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Ithra Dubai
Courtesy of Ithra Dubai

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this author
Christele Harrouk
Author

#Tags

News Architecture News
Cite: Christele Harrouk. "Dubai's Under Construction One Za'abeel Tower Holds the Longest Cantilever in the World" 27 Jan 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/932623/dubais-under-construction-one-zaabeel-tower-holds-the-longest-cantilever-in-the-world/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream