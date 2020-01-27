World
Fillmore Sculpture at Cathédrale Restaurant / Tresoldi Studio

© Roberto Conte

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Restaurant
New York, United States
© Roberto Conte

Text description provided by the architects. Tresoldi Studio, the design studio born from Edoardo Tresoldi’s artistic experience, presents its first artwork Fillmore, a sculpture specifically conceived for Cathédrale restaurant in Moxy East Village hotel, New York City. Designed by Rockwell Group, the hotel is a tribute to the East Village, one of Manhattan’s most historic and constantly evolving neighborhoods, known as the fertile ground for the 1960’s artistic and musical movements.

© Roberto Conte
© Roberto Conte

Inspired by the iconic structure of Fillmore East, the legendary Lower East Side concert hall active until 1971 that featured The Doors, Janis Joplin, Elton John, and more, Tresoldi Studio designed the ceiling-suspended sculpture over the main room of Cathédrale with an ethereal presence that recalibrates the spatial and temporal perceptions of its visitors.

© Roberto Conte
© Roberto Conte
© Roberto Conte
© Roberto Conte

The installation outlines itself as an architectural precious wreck, a tribute to the cultural background that influenced not only New York City, but several generations worldwide. The deep chasms and the huge fragmented central dome of the six-meter deep installation, as well as the play on fullness and emptiness, project Fillmore East in a contemporary dimension.

© Roberto Conte
© Roberto Conte

The sculpture generates volumetric and visual distortions, while contrasting between the elements of the past with industrial materials. Fillmore lives through an amplified and ever-changing point of view, overlapping with Cathédrale’s design to shape a strongly scenic environment.

© Roberto Conte
© Roberto Conte

Project location

Address: 5th Ave, New York, NY 10022, United States

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
