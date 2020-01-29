World
KPTN Warehouse Reconversion / blauraum Architekten

KPTN Warehouse Reconversion / blauraum Architekten

© Marcus Bredt

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Mixed Use Architecture, Sustainability, Residential
Hamburg, Germany
  • Architects: blauraum Architekten
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 48700.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Marcus Bredt
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Hagemeister, Kone, Schuco
  • Client: DC Commercial GmbH & Co. KG
  • Engineering: Werner Sobek Frankfurt GmbH & Co. KG, Frankfurt am Main / Ingenieurgesellschaft W33 mbH, Berlin / DS-Plan Ingenieurgesellschaft mbH, Hamburg
  • Project Management: Witte Projektmanagement GmbH, Hamburg
  • Design Of Hotel/Cinema Building: Nalbach + Nalbach Gesellschaft von Architekten mbH
© Marcus Bredt
© Marcus Bredt

Text description provided by the architects. Old warehouses, new promenades, bridges crossing the Fleets, new architecture and the Port of Hamburg – the conversion of the former port precinct to create HafenCity is taking shape. This is where the KPTN has been created. From the outside you can hardly detect its functional diversity – but behind the facades there is a sophisticated mix of urban housing, a hotel, a top class cinema, a public underground car park, restaurants and shops.

© Marcus Bredt
© Marcus Bredt
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan

The approx. 220 residential units, which include owner-occupied, rented and subsidised apartments, are spread across five buildings. This inner-city, mixed-use concept benefits from generous landscaping and rooftop gardens. This city within a city constitutes a key hybrid city component of HafenCity and the Überseequartier.

© Marcus Bredt
© Marcus Bredt
© Marcus Bredt
© Marcus Bredt

Reference to the nearby Speicherstadt is made not only with the varied brick facade, but also with the open and flexible construction concept, which is modelled on the typical warehouses – creating an urban city warehouse. Sustainable building is defined as long-term adaptability.

Sections
Sections

Another special feature of the KPTN is the modular living concept involving micro-apartments that can be combined into larger units and thereby adapted to the different phases of their future residents’ lives. The inner courtyard and roof gardens are extensively planted with trees and include areas for rainwater retention and for harnessing solar energy.

© Marcus Bredt
© Marcus Bredt

Project gallery

Project location

Address: Am Sandtorpark 1, 20457 Hamburg, Germany

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Cite: "KPTN Warehouse Reconversion / blauraum Architekten" 29 Jan 2020. ArchDaily.

