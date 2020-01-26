World
LVR House / OEA

LVR House / OEA

© Oded Smadar

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Caesarea, Israel
  • Architects: OEA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 350.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018
  • Photographs Photographs: Oded Smadar
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Finestra, Nadir, Rafi Carpentry, S T Or, Tapis, fervital
  • Architect In Charge: Opher Erez
© Oded Smadar
© Oded Smadar

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Caesarea, A beach community in the middle of Israel. A single family house designed for a family of six. The house is based on an existing structure that was built in the early 80’s and was part a trend to emulate the monumental Roman aqueduct in the architecture of the new emerging beach community villas.

© Oded Smadar
© Oded Smadar
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Oded Smadar
© Oded Smadar

Early on in the design processes we have decided to keep the sand stone arches and make them a central element in the house but keep them as a surprise from the outside. The surprise effect resulted in a generous entrance patio which also strengthen the flow between the garden and the indoor without compromising the privacy of the tenant’s.

© Oded Smadar
© Oded Smadar
Long sections
Long sections
Demo axonometric view
Demo axonometric view
© Oded Smadar
© Oded Smadar

The semi-circle line of the stairs roof gives a hint to the arched curve wall and acts as a connector between the previous life of the house and its new incarnation. We decided to scale down from the exciting structure and use the left over square meter to create a seamless flow between the indoor and the outdoor.

© Oded Smadar
© Oded Smadar

Half of the old structure was demolished and a third was built to replace it. New concrete and steel canopies where introduced in on the south facing façade. A roof terrace which is accessible from the patio allows for magnificent sunset views of the beach and the Roman aqueduct.

© Oded Smadar
© Oded Smadar

