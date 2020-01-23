World
Triptych House / Paul Cashin Architects

Triptych House / Paul Cashin Architects

© Richard Chivers © Richard Chivers © Richard Chivers © Richard Chivers + 32

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Renovation, Extension
Winchester, United Kingdom
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 160.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Richard Chivers
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Arcangel, Armourcoat, Buster and Punch, Ecotherm, Farnham Marble, IQ Glass, Pentagon, Portman Pocket Doors, Trunk Floor
© Richard Chivers
© Richard Chivers

Text description provided by the architects. Triptych House is a Grade II Listed dwelling in Winchester, Hampshire. The property is one of a row of terraced dwellings that are annexed to a large 18th Century manor house. The property has a modest and unassuming appearance from the roadside. Prior to the renovation and extension, much of the interior of the property felt like a typical home. At the rear, there was a single-story conservatory-style extension housing the dining and kitchen spaces. This acted as an intermediary space between the main house and another two-story building in the garden, which was once an old billiards room.

© Richard Chivers
© Richard Chivers
Ground Floor Plan - Proposed
Ground Floor Plan - Proposed
© Richard Chivers
© Richard Chivers

Internally, this other building consisted of a large double-height space with a mezzanine floor and was currently used as the living space and office respectively. The client wanted to replace the conservatory with a new contemporary extension forming a modern kitchen/dining space as well as renovating and re-configuring the rest of the property. Although the property appeared small from the roadside, internally, it was in fact much larger. Rooms led through to other rooms and the property was in many ways like a ‘Tardis’.

© Richard Chivers
© Richard Chivers

We developed a concept that identified a journey through the three primary spaces within the house: master suite, kitchen/diner, and billiards room. These spaces were to be treated as a triptych artwork: three separate elements that are to be read and interpreted together as part of one overall piece. In the master bedroom, an original window was discovered in the attic space above. This discovery informed the decision to create a vaulted ceiling that would, in turn, expose the large timber trusses to the room. These new high ceilings and timber trusses echoed the existing qualities of the billiards room.

© Richard Chivers
© Richard Chivers

For the new extension, we saw the opportunity to create a contrasting space with lower ceilings, textured walls, and dark furnishings. We noted that all other rooms in the property were inherently inward-looking - in parts due to the small existing windows, as well as the largely suburban residential surroundings. The new extension was positioned to provide a key view out to a gate at the bottom of the garden, which gave this relatively small space unique qualities comparative to the other rooms. When dealing with existing buildings, we always look to enhance the inherent character of each space, rather than work against the architecture of the building. 

© Richard Chivers
© Richard Chivers

We see our work as enabling each building to embody its underlying qualities and for each room to become more ‘itself’. Our interventions in the billiards room enhanced the light and airy properties. The existing mezzanine was adjusted and fitted with a new modern, industrial metal balustrade and stair that acts as a sculptural installation that juxtaposes against the more traditional, formal space. Internally, walls are re-configured to create an open, free-flowing feeling to the layout, whilst not sacrificing privacy and the interplay between different spaces.

© Richard Chivers
© Richard Chivers

Cite: "Triptych House / Paul Cashin Architects" 23 Jan 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/932357/triptych-house-paul-cashin-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

