LP House / Luiz Paolo Andrade Arquitetos

Lead Architects: Luiz Paulo Andrade Arquitetos

Project Team: Lucilla Mesquita, Carol Celestino, Guilherme Melo, Fabio Fridman, Luiza Monteiro, Luciana Vada e João Vinícius Costa.

Engineering: Luiz Paulo Andrade Arquitetos

Landscaping: Luiz Paulo Andrade Arquitetos

Text description provided by the architects. It’s an urban house located in a 160m² site inside a village. The building area is the smallest possible with the intention of leaving the outdoor area in the spotlight.

The living room and the laundry are located on the ground floor, where the kitchen is connected to the rest through a counter.

The upper floor has three bedrooms that attend to the family’s needs, and there is also a small attic with a studio and a balcony.

The house is also an experiment on structures and concrete coating, so the structural pieces such as pillars, slabs and beams are all exposed, just like the cementitious coatings.