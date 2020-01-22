Huawei Nanjing Research & Development Center / AECOM

+ 48

Office Buildings • Nanjing, China Architects: AECOM

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 149485.0 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018

Photographs Photographs: Xuetao Zhang

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: 南玻

Lead Architect: Bing Zhong

Design Team: Bing Zhong, Wei Xiu, Song Zhang, Yangyong Cai, Bin Chu, Ling Cheng, Xiaojun Fang, Yiwen Liu, Jinlong Chen, Weisheng Yu, Yaqi Fan, Dongdong Xie, Xin Li

Structural: Fei Chang, Guoan Wang, Kai Ren, Qi Xing, Nongchao Tan, Yuanhui Li, Yunxiang Chen, Ganghuai Liu, Siqiao Laing

Water Supply And Drainage: Jingsong Chen, Licheng Wang, Xue Xiao, Juntao Xia, Hongye Huang, Xinqiang Chen, Yuzhu Zhang, Shan Gao, Fagen Yang

Heating And Ventilation: Xiujun Lin, Zhiguang Zeng, Mei Zhu, Jingfeng Chen, Zheng Xu, Wei Zhong, Huimei Lin, Zhenfeng Yu, Jian Tang, Chunxia Wang

Electrical Engineering: Hongmei Wang, Song Yang, Haihua Liu, Youtang Tao, Qingwei Yang

Landscape: Stone Shen, Lian Tao, Jirong Gu, Xiaodan Liu, Weinong Zhao, Yujia Huang, Yang Shi, Li Zhang

Interior: Caibao Yu, Zhengmao Yang

Construction: China Construction Fifth Engineering Division Corp., LTD

Curtain Wall Design Consultant: JIANGHO

Kitchen Design Consultant: Trillion Foodservices Planner Ltd.

Lighting Design Consultant: Brandston Partnership Inc.

Client: Huawei Tech. Investment Co., Limited

Text description provided by the architects. Huawei Nanjing Research & Development Center is one of the important institutions of Huawei, the world's top technology innovation company. It took multi-disciplinary groups from AECOM 6 years to complete the whole design period of the project’s integrated design (architecture, landscape, interior design).

Anchoring and blending into The Site

The site sits next to Yuhuatai area, a hilly landform. The new R&D center crosses two tableland with 6 meters’ height difference, and aims to blend into the site, with high ground connecting the natural sloping field and low ground attaching the built industrial area, remaining the memory of the sit as much as possible.

Dialogue Gate + Cloud Corridor

To divide the mass and avoid direct view conflict, the building was disassembled into 3 groups, twisted at a proper extent, and connected by the “Cloud Corridor” which is spanning 30 meters on the 5th floor. This results in “an aerial integrated sharing floor”, and turned the plaza a grey space with canopy, connecting the viewpoint with industrial area, promoting their communication.

Courtyard in the Wind + Terraced Deck

To improve the “micro-weather” at a relatively hot and humid condition in Nanjing, the three buildings are implanted with open inner courtyard or covered atrium. The sunshine atrium space with 5th floor height becomes a sharing and interaction space vertically. Meanwhile, the use of setback and protruding surface mimic the natural form of terraces, providing the opportunity for the users to communicate with the environment.

Flexible Development + Complex Sharing

The typical floors of these three R&D buildings are designed at a difference of 1,500 ㎡, which are 2,000㎡, 3,500㎡ and 5,000㎡, for various scales of groups. According to different spatial characteristics, they are designed as a “complex community” along the vertical direction. Labs and parking lots are set on the basement floor. Taking advantage of the large depth space on the semi-basement floor, the front area has an open staff restaurant and coffee lounge with external landscape view, as the kitchen and supporting services are set in the rear area. Since the ground floor and the semi-basement have two entrances, serving as both reception and exhibition space, the users can enter the buildings from different level. The fifth floor, the “Cloud Corridor”, contains different kinds of public sharing space such as training, fitness, conference, library, etc. The roof has a sky garden with an unobscured view. The employees can enjoy abundant space experience and perfect humanized services on different floors.

Integrated Design + Whole Process Service

The 3 discipline groups from AECOM, architecture, Landscape and interior design, highly co-operated to inspire each other meanwhile maintaining the harmony of the design technique. The main color set of the interior is referring to high brightness warm color such as pure orange and yellow, which reinforces the sharing and communication space interface. They also create a lecture space by expanding the 2-floor-high stairs on the “Cloud Corridor” floor. The Landscape group highly utilized the origin natural landscape resources to construct several landscape themes such as big ladder, wide grass, and drop water. The 3 groups are work together to control the quality of the details in construction field, which gives a highly completed outcome of the ideas and conceptions.

Conclusion

Mr. Bing Zhong, the project leader and the Vice President of AECOM China in architectural design, says, ‘The design of Huawei Nanjing R&D Center, fundamentally begins with the regression of the location and region, the corporate culture and user demands. It was implemented by the systematic, rational and complete design strategy, and practiced by multi-major and full-lifecycle services. The customer and us build these prospective, regional and humanistic concern spaces together, using the vital space to activate the creativity, using the delicate construction to refer the enterprise’s pursuit of quality, using the nature-merging design to build the humanism experience.’