FMZD Imagines Sangan Hotel, a Tent-Like Developement in the North-East of Iran

Farshad Mehdizadeh Design created a hotel in the small city of Sagan, as a conceptual response to the lack of residential and hospitality functions in this newly developed area of Iran. The project consists of a low-rise structure in a 50,000 m2 plot.

Located in the north-east of Iran, bordering Afghanistan, Sagan’s local commerce, originally based on agriculture, product exchange and handicrafts, has shifted suddenly towards the development of steel factories with the recent discovery of an iron mine. With a new-found purpose, the city is attracting an important number of visitors. Nevertheless, amenities and accommodation that help the town adapt to these changes, are still missing. In fact, the architect states that “even though these developments have had a positive impact on this town, still, it suffers from a lack of residential and hospitality functions for the mounting number of visitors”.

Initially, the project brief required a 20-story tower structure to fit in the 50,000 m2 plot between Sangan and the industrial zone. With the purpose of attracting “industrial tourists”, the brief called for an iconic structure, that provides accommodation and other facilities. FMZD’s proposal challenged the task and proposed a low rise building that blends with the urban fabric of the town. The firm’s approach to the required program has also drifted from the initial function, in order not to “negatively impact the locals’ vulnerable source of income”.

The proposal puts in place an envelope, where an organized grid of voids shapes the interior space. “A central yard acts like an oasis and performs as a public space for the hotel”. The design inspired by the form of traditional primitive tent structures, allowed the architects to lower the hotel tower and increase the footprint of the building to be more familiar and interactive with local people. Surrounded by flexible outdoor areas, the project generates spaces suitable for temporary local markets. These activities are organized and protected by a perforated shelter made of local mat and wood.

