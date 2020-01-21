World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Performing Arts Center
  4. Switzerland
  5. Tanzhaus Contemporary Dance Performance Center / HILDEBRAND + Gramazio & Kohler

Tanzhaus Contemporary Dance Performance Center / HILDEBRAND + Gramazio & Kohler

Save this project
Tanzhaus Contemporary Dance Performance Center / HILDEBRAND + Gramazio & Kohler

© Roman Keller © Roman Keller © Roman Keller © Roman Keller + 19

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Performing Arts Center
Zürich, Switzerland
  • Design Team: Thomas Hildebrand, Massimo Della Corte, Reto Giovanoli, Boris Gusic, Raphaela Hurschler, Pino Pavese, Miriam Weber
  • Clients: Amt für HochbautenStadt Zürich
  • Landscape Architect: Kuhn Truninger
  • Structural Engineer: Volkert & Zimmermann, Dübendorf
  • Electric Engineer: Wobmann Elektroplanung
  • Hvacr: RMB Reust Marti Beuchat AG
  • Acustic Engineer: Bakus Bauphysik AG
  • Room Acustic Planing: Strauss Elektroakusik, Bern
  • Light Planing Outdoor: Delux, Zürich
  • Light Planing Indoor: Lichtblick, Zürich
  • Facade Planing: Mebatech AG, Baden
  • Construction Economics: Archobau AG, Chur
  • Signaletic: Integral Ruedi Baur, Zürich
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Roman Keller
© Roman Keller

Text description provided by the architects. New Identity. The industrial complex was originally built as a power station in 1908 on the river Limmat. Selective interventions in the existing architecture have helped define the new identity of the Tanzhaus as a site for contemporary dance performances without losing the unique character of this building which has undergone many renovations and changes in its use over time.

Save this picture!
© Roman Keller
© Roman Keller
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Roman Keller
© Roman Keller

Surfaces and Openings. The surfaces and openings work as catalysts to stimulate an interchanging relationship between the surroundings and the inside of the building. The silver mineral paint used for the facade and the flush windows reflect the building’s surroundings and draw attention to the buildings public use.

Save this picture!
© Roman Keller
© Roman Keller

Changeable Spaces. The new 400m2-large and 11m-high dance hall on the top floor lies at the core of the new design. The ten large square windows connect the hall to its surroundings and convey a feeling of a wide open space. Foldable interior shutters allow the space to take on a very different identity by closing it off completely.

Save this picture!
© Roman Keller
© Roman Keller

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Zürich, Switzerland

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Gramazio & Kohler
Office
HILDEBRAND
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Theaters & Performance performing arts center Switzerland
Cite: "Tanzhaus Contemporary Dance Performance Center / HILDEBRAND + Gramazio & Kohler" 21 Jan 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/932173/tanzhaus-contemporary-dance-performance-center-hildebrand-plus-gramazio-and-kohler/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream