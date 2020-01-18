World
  3. "No Fear of Glass", an Artistic Intervention in the Mies van der Rohe Pavilion by Sabine Marcelis

Mies van der Rohe Foundation together with Side Gallery presented "No Fear of Glass", an artistic intervention in the Mies van der Rohe Pavilion in Barcelona, Spain, developed by designer Sabine Marcelis.

© José Hevia
© José Hevia

Mies van der Rohe was required to "not use too much glass," in the German Pavilion of 1929. The creative proposal is an exploration that uses glass as the key element, pushing the limits of the material to the maximum.

© José Hevia
© José Hevia

Two large chaise longue chairs extend from the travertine floor, fixed on a small base cut by a unique curved glass sheet. The two materials come together to become sculptural and functional pieces of furniture. At the same time, a new glass column adds to the eight metallic ones in the pavilion.

© José Hevia
© José Hevia

In the outside water mirror, a new fountain of curved glass seems to bend the water, highlighting the importance of natural materials in the production of new objects.

