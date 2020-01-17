City Beach House / Fearon Hay Architects

+ 9

Lead Architects: Tim Hay, Jeff Fearon

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Two crisp white rectangular volumes are set in a suburban street close to Takapuna Beach. This work is the result of the owner’s brief requiring a beach-side retreat in the city.

A single form houses the downstairs living, eating and cooking with bedroom and additional living above. Additional sleeping spaces are in a separate structure – the two forms relating to each other across a grassed courtyard.

The language is comprised of rough sawn boards and expanded aluminum mesh screens, all unified in a monochromatic white palette. Retractable glazing within the line of the screens creates open living and sleeping verandas for the enjoyment of the summer months.