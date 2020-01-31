World
P House / Estudio Aloras

P House / Estudio Aloras

© Arq. Manuel Cucurell © Arq. Manuel Cucurell © Arq. Manuel Cucurell © Arq. Walter Salcedo + 28

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses, Renovation
Funes, Argentina
  • Architects: Estudio Aloras
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 312.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2014
  • Photographs Photographs: Arq. Manuel Cucurell, Arq. Walter Salcedo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Advance, Aluminio y vidrios Group, Autodesk, Bunker Climatización, Diema, Reno
  • Lead Architect: Martín Aloras
  • Engineering: Omar Morris
  • Construction: Miguel Sosa Construcciones
  • Collaborators: Santiago Bueno
© Arq. Manuel Cucurell
Text description provided by the architects. In the city of Funes, a vast and low-density urban area, a few kilometers away from the city of Rosario, a summer house needs to be extended and remodeled with the purpose of putting up a family and its new generations more frequently. The project is accomplished through the reinterpretation of the interstitial spaces comprised between the existing construction and the plot borders.

Refurbished Floor Plan
Refurbished Floor Plan
© Arq. Manuel Cucurell
Through simple operations, taking advantage of the hermetic nature and position of the old house, the private rooms, that the new plan of three bedrooms and a bathroom demands are organized. Under a regular series of metallic outlines that settle and reorder those parts of the plot that surround the house, the social use area is laid out. Towards the southwest end of the plot, indefinite and in disuse, a series of reinforced concrete blocks between the outlines make room to the gallery, kitchen, living/dining room, and utility room, incorporating the old grill area.

© Arq. Manuel Cucurell
© Arq. Manuel Cucurell
With the covered area already defined, the outlines in the remaining areas are covered by a solid iron frame, turning into arbors and forming interior courtyards protected by panels of fixed bars as well as movable ones. Under the same sequence, combined with wood strips, the vehicles are parked at the east end of the plot. These intermediate spaces provide shadow, security for the expansions and successively fade the idea of back/front and exterior/interior away. The adopted monochromatic material palette emphasizes the sequence of the dematerialization of the construction towards the garden and, at the same time, it establishes a tectonic dialogue with the preexisting house.

© Arq. Manuel Cucurell
North View
North View
© Arq. Walter Salcedo
Project gallery

