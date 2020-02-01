World
Refurbishment in Architecture

Extensión de casa EH – 458 / Parada Cantilo Estudio

Extensión de casa EH – 458 / Parada Cantilo Estudio

© Manuel Hernán Marcos

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses, Extension
City Bell, Argentina
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 35.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Manuel Hernán Marcos
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Acindar Grupo arcelormittal, Adobe, Autodesk, Blindex, Knauf, McNeel, Miksa, Siderar
  • Lead Architects: Gonzalo Pérsico, Manuel Hernán Marcos, Hernán Galdos
  • Engineering: Gustavo Delledonne
© Manuel Hernán Marcos
© Manuel Hernán Marcos

Text description provided by the architects. In City Bell, a town in the suburbs of La Plata (Argentina), the need for expansion on a single-family home gave origin to this idea. As an answer to this issue, the existing conditions and the new requirements (a new bedroom), the decision was to continue the development of the “private” part of the house taking as a starting point the repetition and traslation of a structural element and the morphology of the preexistence.

© Manuel Hernán Marcos
© Manuel Hernán Marcos

The module responds directly to the optimization and good use of the chosen materials (profiles, metal sheets, phenolic plates). The program intervenes from its interaction with the existing elements through a flexible and light articulation, which acts as an intermediary between the rest areas, harmonizing the relationship between the most introverted spaces. Defined by its use, the new object tries to link with the exterior on its sides, framing and allowing the vegetation a part as protagonist.

© Manuel Hernán Marcos
© Manuel Hernán Marcos
Axo
Axo
© Manuel Hernán Marcos
© Manuel Hernán Marcos

Its form seeks to provide containment when inhabiting it. The service area is resolved on a smaller scale than the resulting as an exempt box, allowing the verification of the space as a whole, and generating a dynamic circulation in response to the different areas. The wood takes a preponderant role defining the silhouette, giving warmth and continuity.

© Manuel Hernán Marcos
© Manuel Hernán Marcos

Project gallery

Parada Cantilo Estudio
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Extension Argentina
Cite: "Extensión de casa EH – 458 / Parada Cantilo Estudio" [Extensión de casa EH – 458 / Parada Cantilo Estudio] 01 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/932017/extension-de-casa-eh-nil-458-parada-cantilo-estudio/> ISSN 0719-8884

