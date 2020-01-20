World
Multifunctional Cultural Space / Sanahuja&Partners

Multifunctional Cultural Space / Sanahuja&Partners

© ACF Fotografía © ACF Fotografía © ACF Fotografía © ACF Fotografía + 21

Cultural Architecture, Cultural Center
Useras, Spain
  Arquitectos: Sanahuja&Partners
  Area: 5381.0 ft²
  Year: 2018
  Photographs: ACF Fotografía
© ACF Fotografía
Text description provided by the architects. This building type is a model of simplicity focused on achieving a very clear, useful, simple and easy to maintain space. Nevertheless, we avoided falling into a simple industrial-bay-type design, as the intent was to ensure the final result would harmonise with its surroundings.

© ACF Fotografía
Basically and broadly speaking, this is a building constructed with blocks of exposed concrete capped by a flat roof. The lower part of the volume harmonises with the predominant architectural style of the area by using elements such as hand-made brick and wood.

© ACF Fotografía
Ground floor plan
© ACF Fotografía
The activities to be carried out inside the building are festivals, meetings, conventions and fairs. For these it was necessary to comply with a series of legal requirements in terms of safety and health, which this project strictly fulfils.

© ACF Fotografía
Longitudinal section
© ACF Fotografía
It mainly comprises a diaphanous hall where all these different activities can be carried out. On one side there is toilet nucleus, bar counter, locker room and storehouse. It has a hidden flat roof much like an interior patio where installations can be housed.

© ACF Fotografía
The predominant vernacular architecture in the area, in addition to serving as an inspiration in terms of materiality, allows the development of sustainable construction using local materials and making the building dialogue with the environment.

© ACF Fotografía
Project location

Address: Useras, Castellón, Spain

