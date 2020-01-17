World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Schools
  4. China
  5. Nanjing Qixia Mountain Shibuqiao Central School / Nanjing Bangjian Urban Architectural Group

Nanjing Qixia Mountain Shibuqiao Central School / Nanjing Bangjian Urban Architectural Group

Save this project
Nanjing Qixia Mountain Shibuqiao Central School / Nanjing Bangjian Urban Architectural Group

© Bowen Hou © Bowen Hou © Bowen Hou © Bowen Hou + 47

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Schools
Nanjing, China
  • Lead Architects: Jin Ma
  • Design Team: Jin Ma, Guangqing Sun,Ke Zhang,Cheng Ji ,Fang Zhuang
  • Clients: Nanjing Qixiashan Construction Development Co., Ltd.
  • Engineering: Jiangsu Construction Engineering Design & Research Institute Co., Ltd.
  • Landscape: Nanjing Bangjian Urban Architectural Group
  • Consultants: Heilongjiang Construction Engineering Group Co., Ltd.
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Bowen Hou
© Bowen Hou

Background of the project
Nanjing Qixia Mountain Shibuqiao 9-year Central School, is one of the public supporting projects for the affordable housing after the relocation of Qixia Street. The site is located on the west side of Qixia Mountain, with a total land area of 4.59 hectares and a total construction area of 29915 square meters.

Save this picture!
© Bowen Hou
© Bowen Hou

Site restrictions
Shibuqiao primary school, originally a private school, was founded in 1913. The school is located to the east of the Yangtze River Fourth Bridge. After comprehensive consideration, the plan retains the additional teaching buildings built in 2004, while the single-span column teaching building built in 1994 on the site is demolished. As for the existing ponds, we think it is rare to have a pond in such a densely populated urban area, and it is necessary to keep it.

Save this picture!
Scheme generation
Scheme generation

In addition, the site is adjacent to the fourth Yangtze river bridge, according to the requirements of the environmental assessment report on noise isolation, the teaching space must be more than 200 meters away from the fourth Yangtze river bridge.This concession line divides the land into eastern and western parts, and the west side cannot set up classrooms according to the regulations, which limits the general layout of the new campus.

Save this picture!
© Bowen Hou
© Bowen Hou

Garden-style layout
In the spatial layout of the new teaching building, the form and structure of the traditional Chinese academy are referred to and the idea of courtyard layout is adopted.The design divides the courtyard of the entire campus into four systems, namely wetland garden, biological garden, children's playground and roof plantation. Landscape design and connotation filling have been carried out accordingly to achieve the purpose of assisting teaching and expanding education places.

Save this picture!
© Bowen Hou
© Bowen Hou
Save this picture!
© Bowen Hou
© Bowen Hou

In addition, the campus also adopts vertical partitions. Large-scale comprehensive functional spaces such as classrooms and teaching resource centers on the ground floor are connected by wide corridors to form a continuous one-story roof space. These roofs provide a rich activity platform for the campus, which not only facilitates inter-class activities, but also provides students with a variety of path options and creates a good walking experience.

Save this picture!
© Bowen Hou
© Bowen Hou
Save this picture!
© Bowen Hou
© Bowen Hou

Sense of place
The spatial organization of the entire building complex takes experience as the core element, which is also the key to establishing the "place spirit". In the middle of the main entrance of the school, there is a small building called "time box", It uses quadrilateral "square pavilion" to combine stairs and steps with the overpass. This structure not only provides a different walking experience for teachers and students to enter the teaching buildingeveryday, but also serves as a background building for important school photos.

Save this picture!
© Bowen Hou
© Bowen Hou
Save this picture!
© Bowen Hou
© Bowen Hou

In one corner of the teaching building in the middle school, a double-height concave platform on the third and fourth floors was vacated as "sky plaza", providing a place for recreation and communication between classes for senior students. This "sky plaza" faces the street corner of the city, the students who have leisure activities during the break here everyday show the youthful vigor of the school to the outside world. The corridor between the teaching building and the living service building is enlarged to 6-7 meters, which is the main semi-outdoor communication and learning space for students in rainy and snowy weather.

Save this picture!
© Bowen Hou
© Bowen Hou

In order to prevent students from bumping into each other in the stairs, the architects left the partition wall of the stairs open to ensure that students walking up and down the stairs could see each other. These partition walls with holes in various shapes are painted with bright colors to enliven the expression of the building. At the same time, in order to facilitate the transportation of heavy sports equipment by cart from the second-floor gymnasium to the playground, we designed a ramp, which can also be used as a path for teachers and students to walk, making it a very interesting experience.

Save this picture!
© Bowen Hou
© Bowen Hou

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Shibuqiao Road, Qixia District, Nanjing City, Jiangsu Province, China

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Nanjing Bangjian Urban Architectural Group
Office

Products

Glass Steel Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Schools China
Cite: "Nanjing Qixia Mountain Shibuqiao Central School / Nanjing Bangjian Urban Architectural Group" 17 Jan 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/931940/nanjing-qixia-mountain-shibuqiao-central-school-nanjing-bangjian-urban-architectural-group/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Bowen Hou

南京栖霞山石埠桥中心学校 / 南京邦建都市建筑设计事务所

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream