M02 / MINIMO

Renovation • Madrid, Spain Arquitectos: MINIMO

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 45.0 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Amores Pictures

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Formica, Hisbalit, Ilumisa Acor, Cortizo

Lead Architects: Alberto Rubial Alonso, Sergio Sánchez Grande

Construction: Vlad Magaon Marius

Text description provided by the architects. For the integral renovation of these two basement apartments in the Salamanca district of Madrid, J. commissioned us with a partition-free project that seeks the maximum optimization of a very tight space.

In the project, the plywood furniture articulates the space, starring a volume of stainless steel that characterizes, symmetrically, the two apartments, multiplying the light with the reflections of its surface. The birch plywood furniture does not touch the ceiling, thus expanding our feeling of beeing in a continuous space, enhanced by a terrazzo pavement that , colonizing the fi ve courtyards that we can fi nd across the basements.

The optimization of the distribution, minimizing the circulation spaces, and the combination of simple and warm materials has allowed us to transform two disused basements into two cozy apartments that take advantage of every square meter of its small surface.