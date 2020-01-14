World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cultural Center
  4. South Africa
  5. !KWA TTU San Heritage Centre / KLG Architects

!KWA TTU San Heritage Centre / KLG Architects

Save this project
!KWA TTU San Heritage Centre / KLG Architects

© Adam Letch © Adam Letch © Adam Letch © Adam Letch + 23

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Cultural Center
Yzerfontein, South Africa
  • Architects: KLG Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 265.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Adam Letch
  • Architect In Charge: Geoff George, Henri Smit
  • Design Team: KLG Architects, Geoff George, Henri Smit
  • Client: Meerkat Community Development
  • Engineering: Henry Fagan and Partners
  • Landscape: Vula Environmental Services
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Adam Letch
© Adam Letch

Text description provided by the architects. The Museum is the last phase of the rural !Khwa ttu precinct dedicated to the San culture and heritage. It displays the San ‘way of life’, not like a traditional Museum, but with the building conceived as an organic landscape with an emphasis on sustainable and ethical design. The undulating structure is embedded within the landscape along a granite ridge overlooking vistas towards the Atlantic Ocean, close to Yzerfontein on the West Coast.

Save this picture!
© Adam Letch
© Adam Letch
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Adam Letch
© Adam Letch
Save this picture!
© Adam Letch
© Adam Letch

An indigenous planted concrete roof sinuously integrates the building into the setting. Internally, the exposed granite rocks become an integral part of an exhibition wall. Concrete as material was chosen for its versatility, structural plasticity austere aesthetic qualities. These qualities are displayed in the undulations and curves of the roof, which required a very specific consistency and firmness of material. The roof parapets are carefully moulded to specific curvatures which support the growing medium on top of multi-layered drainage insulation boards.

Save this picture!
© Adam Letch
© Adam Letch

Concrete spans between steel beams, but also works in composite action with the steel, allowing considerable savings in cost and material. On the floor a special concrete mix was used to emulate the colours of the Kalahari San environment. The uniquely cast floor is shaped around the natural site features and celebrates rocky outcrops within the floor. This method of building displays a sensitivity and respect towards the context.

Save this picture!
© Adam Letch
© Adam Letch
Save this picture!
Long Section
Long Section
Save this picture!
Short Section
Short Section
Save this picture!
© Adam Letch
© Adam Letch

Provision is made for a hydronic underfloor heating system on top of a rigid insulation layer which forms part of an ‘active’ thermal mass design strategy for heat radiation during cooler winter months. The Media Centre is shaped as a non-symmetrical eclipse and has a rock store built within the tapering mass of its walls. Air is funnelled through the walls to cool it down and then discharged into the space at roof level.

Save this picture!
© Adam Letch
© Adam Letch
Save this picture!
© Adam Letch
© Adam Letch

These sustainable approaches allow for a climatically stabilised internal environment while also reducing the need for conventional heating and cooling services. The structure consciously demonstrates a balance between context, material and design methodology through a combination of environmental strategies with contemporary technologies.

Save this picture!
© Adam Letch
© Adam Letch

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Grootwater Farm, R27, Yzerfontein, 7351, South Africa

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
KLG Architects
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Cultural Center South Africa
Cite: "!KWA TTU San Heritage Centre / KLG Architects" 14 Jan 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/931870/kwa-ttu-san-heritage-centre-klg-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream